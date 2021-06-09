Gov. Justice announces new way to camp in style at West Virginia State Parks with Tentrr

Tentrr campsites offer cozy and comfortable stays for adventure enthusiasts and the outdoor-curious seeking an experience that is unique from traditional camping. These new campsites come fully-equipped with a spacious canvas tent on a wooden deck and are furnished with a comfortable memory foam queen-size mattress, side tables, and a heater. The new sites also include a picnic table, fire pit with a grill, a solar shower, and portable camp toilet. Guests in these sites may also use the park’s restroom facilities. An additional pop-up tent will be provided for extra guests, but campers will need to bring their own air mattresses or sleeping pads. Sites start at $85 for a single site and $139 for a double site. A two-night minimum is required when booking Tentrr campsites on weekends.



“West Virginia has natural beauty and outdoor recreation unlike any other place in the world. This new camping experience is one of many ways West Virginians and visitors to our state can enjoy the incredible state parks and forests we have right in our backyard,” Gov. Justice said. “Investing in our West Virginia State Parks is a high priority for my administration because they deserve to be the very best places they can be. I thank our Tourism and DNR teams for their hard work on this partnership.”



The locations of each site will put campers in close proximity to some of West Virginia’s most scenic areas. Hawks Nest is best known for its bird’s eye view of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and its proximity to Fayetteville’s many attractions. For a more secluded getaway, Lost River is home to 3,934 acres of woods and a stunning view of five counties from the Cranny Crow overlook.Cacapon Resort features an array of outdoor activities, including miles of hiking and a lakefront beach. Its close proximity to several of West Virginia’s most historic destinations, such as Berkeley Springs, Shepherdstown, and Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, makes the resort park especially unique. Blackwater Falls State Park Tentrr camping sites will be available to book soon. Blackwater Falls State Park is known for the majestic falls as well as incredible hiking and scenery.“We are thrilled to have this partnership with Tentrr,” said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director, Stephen McDaniel. “Tentrr sites are renowned camping spots for outdoor experiences throughout the country and we’re bringing them to West Virginia. There’s no doubt it will generate more interest in our great state parks and forests.”