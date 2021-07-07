Attorney General Morrisey’s Mobile Office Sets July Stops for Central and Southeastern West Virginia



Charleston, WV- (WWNR) — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in July to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

July 8: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Kirk’s Restaurant, 130 Hinton Bypass, Hinton

July 9: 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Friends of Charity Auto Fair, Raleigh County Memorial Airport, 176 Airport Road #105, Beaver

July 10: 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Friends of Charity Auto Fair, Raleigh County Memorial Airport, 176 Airport Road #105, Beaver

July 13: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel

July 15: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Gino’s Pizza, 2159 Main St., Clay

July 16: Noon to 1:00 p.m. – Marlinton Town Hall, 709 Second Ave., Marlinton

July 20: 2:00 p.m. – Senior Protection Presentation, Twin Oaks Plaza, 201 Oak Hill Ave., Oak Hill

July 21: Noon to 1:00 p.m. – Wendy’s, 200 Main St., Oak Hill

July 26: Noon to 1:00 p.m. – Mount Hope Public Library, 500 Main St., Mount Hope

July 28: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Richwood City Hall, 6 White Ave., Richwood

July 29: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall, 31 Crossroads Mall, Mount Hope​

For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462.