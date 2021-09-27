25 Years Of The Best Of West Virginia.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – When West Virginia’s Division Of Highways opened the Tamarack Marketplace in 1996, it wanted to showcase the best of the Mountain State’s art and heritage to both locals and visitors. Now, some 25 years and more than 9 million guests later, the arts and crafts center located off of Interstate 77 in Beckley threw a party that let people experience everything Tamarack has to offer – all in one day.

There was live music from local bands on two stages, including the Kind Thieves, the Parachute Brigade, the Long Point String Band, Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns, the Carpenter Ants and more. There was food from Tamarack’s food court as well as local food trucks. There was beer from local breweries, including Weathered Ground, Freefolk and Sophisticated Hound. And there were artist demonstrations, including painting, wood carving, sculpting, printmaking and clay sculpture.

Tamarack Marketing Director Jennifer Farley says Tamarack has artisans from all 55 counties, and has had over four thousand artists juried in over the past 25 years. She says that for the next 25 years and beyond, Tamarack will continue to showcase local art, products and music for generations to come.

A time capsule that was placed in Tamarack’s entrance in 1996 was unsealed at Saturday’s event, and it’s contents were displayed in the David L. Dickirson Fine Arts Gallery.

Opening of Time Capsule at Tamarack 9/25/21

Contents, including merchandise items and letters from Tamarack’s original artisans, are now displayed inside the David L. Dickirson Fine Arts Gallery. “Tamarack Marketplace has a rich history as the nation’s first regional showcase of fine arts, local merchandise and heritage-inspired dining,” stated Tammy Coffman, Executive Director. “We are very pleased to share our treasures from 1996 at our 25th Anniversary Celebration this weekend.”

Farley says part of the proceeds from Saturday’s celebration will be donated to the Women’s Resource Center.