WVDOH Announce Project to Replace Railroad Markings in Southern WV

CHARLESTON, WV –(WWNR) A project to replace railroad warning markers at intersections all over the state of West Virginia is among 23 highways projects awarded by Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Transportation on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.



Highway Safety, Inc. was awarded a $362,020 project to replace pavement railroad markers at 138 different railroad crossings in DOH Highway Districts 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, and 10. The bid awards were from a bid letting held Aug. 10.



The thermoplastic warning markers are placed on intersections with railroad crossings and consist of stop bars, a large letter X and the letters RR to denote a railroad crossing. They typically need replaced every four or five years as car tires erode the markings.



The statewide project was awarded to a contractor because local DOH print shops have trouble making the road appliques for the markers. The markers are large, about eight feet wide and about 20 feet long.



Other highway projects in District 9 and District 10 awarded on Aug. 23 were:

All Concrete, Inc. was low bidder on a bridge repair project on Keystone Bridge #2 in McDowell County. Low bid was $185,793.40.

West Virginia Signal & Light, Inc. was low bidder on a project to install warning signs on the Old Turnpike intersection in Nicholas County. Low bid was $54,367.

Triton Construction, Inc. was low bidder on a resurfacing project between Green Sulphur and Dawson Road in Summers County. Low bid was $4,736,400.

Triton Construction, Inc. was also low bidder on a bridge deck overlay project on the Harts Run Bridge in Greenbrier County. Low bid was $923,000.

West Virginia Paving, Inc. was low bidder on a resurfacing project between Surveyor and Crab Orchard in Raleigh County. Low bid was $512,478.

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources and whether or not sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.



When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.comand handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.



As the date and time approaches for the deadline of the letting, contractors are expected to place their bids, with complete documentation as necessary. Shortly after the letting, the respective bids are reviewed. All bids are evaluated thoroughly for competitiveness and deemed acceptable through guidelines as approved by policy, reviewed and approved by the FHWA. Award of the contracts is made based on recommendation by our Awards Committee based on the results that evaluation and approval by the Commissioner. Projects are typically awarded to the lowest bidder which has all proper documentation in place.