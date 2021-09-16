State and Department of Economic Development announce the official launch of West Virginia BusinessLink

To utilize BusinessLink, business owners and entrepreneurs can visit wvbusinesslink.com, use the “Connect to Resources” box to find resources in a specific area, explore upcoming training and networking events in the calendar, and find supportive information in the “STARTUP, “GROWTH,” and “FUNDING” tabs.



“BusinessLink is a one-stop virtual location for entrepreneurial resources in the state,” said William J. “Bill” Woodrum, coordinator of the WV Entrepreneurship Network. “If you own a business or plan to start one, you can use BusinessLink as an interactive search tool to find the right support to address your business issues.”



In the “Connect to Resources” box, website visitors can answer questions about their company and needs. BusinessLink analyzes the replies, scours the database of Resource Partners, calculates the best matches, and responds to the business owner with referrals.



BusinessLink is free to use and available 24/7. One-on-one appointments to discuss business needs can also be requested by calling 888-982-7232.



Services available from BusinessLink Resource Partners include the following:

Business planning

Loans & financing

Co-working/co-making

Accelerators and Incubators

Marketing & sales

Human Resources

Mentoring

Licenses & permits

Startup assistance

Product development

Technical Assistance

Training classes

Government contract assistance

Operations assistance



“Right now, BusinessLink has a network of more than 100 resource partners,” Woodrum said. “And we will continue to expand our roster of resource partners. We invite not-for-profit, government, or educational organizations that serve entrepreneurs and medium-size businesses to join as resource partners.”



Agencies, organizations, and companies with services of interest to West Virginia entrepreneurs can join the network of official Resource Partners within BusinessLink. The first step is to complete the online entry form at wvbusinesslink.com and describe your services, types of industries you serve ,and specialties. It is free to join and has potential to increase connections with entrepreneurs and small business owners.



“West Virginia BusinessLink was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Small Business Development Center utilized CARES Act funding to build this resource with hopes it will lead to a more dynamic, productive state economy that could easily rebound from future recessions,” said Director Debra Martin, West Virginia Small Business Development Center.



“For some individuals, the pandemic provided a business opportunity and they decided to make the leap toward entrepreneurship. Many businesses have also shifted to adopt new business models or to pursue new opportunities that arose out of the pandemic,” said Martin. “BusinessLink is designed to connect business owners to resources that will help them through current challenges as well as challenges that will inevitably come after this. It connects them with the right resources at the right time. Until now, it was difficult and time consuming to determine what agencies and organizations are available to help small business owners and entrepreneurs. BusinessLink resolves this issue and helps position these individuals and their businesses for long-term success.”