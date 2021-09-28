Fright Nights Haunted Attraction to open this weekend.

Daniels, WV -(WWNR) Fright Nights at the Resort at Glade Springs will be opening this weekend. Lola Rizer spoke with Creative Director of the haunt Ashley Long about Fright Nights and the new themes and events for the Halloween Season

You can listen here:

Ashley Long and Lola Rizer Discuss Fright Nights 2021





Two new themes and new events were announced for Fright Nights WV’s 12th year. The first of the two new themes is titled “Camp Kilamee”, a 1980s style sleepaway camp that would fit perfectly into any horror classic from the era. The second of the two new themes is “Hexed”, a haunt taking place deep in the bayou where an ancient voodoo plague has been set upon the living and the dead. Visitors will twist through the cursed mansion and its crypt as dark mysterious forces play with their imagination.



In addition to the the new themes, the haunt will host a Fall Festival on Sunday, October 10th from 1pm – 6pm. With admission to this event, families can enjoy a walk through Fright Nights Lite (a lighter, daytime version of the haunted house) and a fall hayride. Inflatables, face painting, food, drinks and Fall vendors will be at the event. On Sunday, October 31st a special “Lights Out” event will take place at the haunt where patrons will be given a glow stick and will brave the haunt in total darkness.



“Every year we look to improve upon what we’ve been building over the last 12 seasons and this year is no different.” says Ashley Long, Creative Director at The Resort at Glade Springs. “The Halloween season is something that many look forward to every year and we feel an obligation to give our community the fresh, exciting experience they’re seeking. That’s why we’ve created two new themes and will host two additional events with our Fall Festival and Light Out Night. These events give haunt goers a little something more to fill their Halloween season with fun.”

This year will feature 5 total themes creating one spectacular attraction: The aforementioned “Camp Kilamee” and Hexed”, last year’s new addition “Ghost Town”, the spine-tingling, multi-sensory spectacle “Freakshow”, and the terrifying trip through an institution for the criminally insane titled “The Asylum”.

More information about Fright Nights can be found at frightnightswv.com.