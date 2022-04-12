Gov. Justice: “It is so, so important for you to get your booster shots”

|CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team held another news briefing today to update the public on the state’s latest pandemic response and vaccine distribution efforts.
|CASE NUMBERS & VACCINE/BOOSTER INFO
On Monday, Gov. Justice reported that there are now just 321 active cases of COVID-19 statewide.
Over the past two-and-a-half months, total active cases have decreased by more than 98.5%.
COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov
Since nearing peak capacity in early February, COVID-related hospitalizations in West Virginia are down 90.8%, ICU patients are down 85.8%, and patients on ventilators are down 88.4%.
An updated breakdown of the West Virginia County Alert Map is as follows:
Red (0) | Orange (0) | Gold (1) | Yellow (0) | Green (54)
|Still, after reading the ages and locations of another six individuals who have passed away from COVID-19 since Thursday last week, and with the BA.2 Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 recently sparking a new wave of infections across the world and the United States, Gov. Justice continued to urge West Virginians to get vaccinated and boosted.
“The benefits of the vaccine are off the charts,” Gov. Justice said. “You could still get COVID. But the likelihood of you going to the hospital is really low, and the likelihood of – God forbid – dying is almost nil.
“It is so, so important for you to get your booster shots.”
|All West Virginians ages 5 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. After the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those ages 12 and older.
Second booster shots have now been authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC for those ages 50 and over who are also at least four months removed from their first booster dose, as well as certain younger immunocompromised individuals ages 12 and older.
All West Virginians who qualify can immediately get this dose anywhere vaccines are available.
The state’s new COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator has been updated to determine whether people are eligible for a second booster dose.
Read more about vaccines at Vaccinate.wv.gov and at CDC.gov.