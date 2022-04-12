Gov. Justice: “It is so, so important for you to get your booster shots”

All West Virginians ages 5 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. After the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those ages 12 and older.



Second booster shots have now been authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC for those ages 50 and over who are also at least four months removed from their first booster dose, as well as certain younger immunocompromised individuals ages 12 and older.



All West Virginians who qualify can immediately get this dose anywhere vaccines are available.



The state’s new COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator has been updated to determine whether people are eligible for a second booster dose.



Read more about vaccines at Vaccinate.wv.gov and at CDC.gov.