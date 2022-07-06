Gov. Justice, Babydog honor retiring Forestry bloodhound after 10 years of decorated service

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog are honoring Raisy, an award-winning member of the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) K-9 Investigative Unit, who is retiring after 10 years of sniffing out forest fires and chasing down arsonists.



“Dogs have been known for a long time for being man’s best friend for all the comfort and joy they bring, but some dogs rise above that,” Gov. Justice said. “Investigative K-9’s like Raisy take their four-legged duty to the next level. Raisy has been solving crimes and winning awards for years and we are so appreciative of her hard work.”



Over the course of her 10-year career, Raisy has been part of 197 wildfire arson investigations in West Virginia, has sniffed out 29 missing person cases, and helped with 78 criminal investigations for outside agencies. She also has assisted federal agencies on seven wildfire investigations in states including California, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Virginia.