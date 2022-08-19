Lola Rizer talks to Beckley Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker about the 4th Annual Beckley Honey Festival.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Join the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, the Youth Museum of Southern WV and the Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association for their “Beckley Honey Festival”, Saturday, August 20, from 10:00 – 4:00 pm.

It will be a fun day filled with honey bee products, activities, vendors and great information. Visitors can learn how to raise bees, taste and purchase local honey, see live honey bee demonstrations, visit informational display tents, and participate in great activities for the entire family! Special children’s activities will take place at the Youth Museum such as bee dissections, an art activity, and visitors can see the new museum exhibit,

Music will provided by the Long Point String Band throughout the day. There will also be specialty vendors and food vendors. Exhibition Coal Mine tours will be available all day at discounted rates.

Buzz on down!!