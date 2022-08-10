2nd Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash  on Bolt Road

Fairdale, WV – On 8/09/2022, Susan Flint of N. Miami Beach, Florida was driving a 2006 Honda Accord traveling west in the 1200 block of WV Route 99 – Bolt Road, Fairdale, WV. A loaded coal transport truck was traveling east on the same roadway,

Preliminary findings show the vehicle operated by Ms. Flint crossed the centerline and entered into the path of travel of the coal transport truck. The vehicles collided causing major damage to both vehicles. The vehicle operated by Ms. Flint came to rest just off the roadway in a driveway near the point of impact. The coal transport vehicle ran off the right edge of the roadway narrowly missing a power utility pole and a fire hydrant. The vehicle continued into a wooded area striking several trees and coming to rest fully in a wooded area off the roadway,

Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles after the collision. As a result of the collision, Ms. Flint was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the coal transport vehicle was extricated from his vehicle with minor injuries; he was taken to Raleigh General Hospital for evaluation and treatment by Jan-Care EMS.

The crash in under investigation by Lieutenant R. R, White assisted by Lieutenant Jason L. Redden. Trap Hill and Lester Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene as well as Jan-Care Ambulance Service.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and there is no further information available for release at this time.