$3.5 million grant awarded to Mylan Park Foundation for transformative sports development project

The project includes a range of improvements and additions designed to elevate youth sports facilities and create economic opportunities in North Central West Virginia.



Key highlights of the project include:Building additional grass fields for multi-sport use, including soccer, lacrosse, and football.Conversion of existing grass softball and baseball fields to artificial turf.Upgrades to existing training and competitive ancillary support facilities.The Mylan Park Foundation, established over two decades ago, has been at the forefront of providing inclusive high-quality programs, facilities, and services for the community. Their mission extends to assisting low-income children and promoting equal opportunities.



The Mylan Park Foundation also led the development of the Mylan Park Aquatic Center and Track Complex and the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center Sports Complex Addition.