3 Betties Foundation celebrates 10th anniversary

Charleston, WV… The 3 Betties Foundation, Inc. is a WV-born nonprofit that has done our best to find out what needs folks are having trouble acquiring assistance for and find a way to bridge those gaps. Whether it’s simply pointing them to the resources they need in a rural location, or maybe it’s helping with a financial cushion for a short-term problem. We will be celebrating 10 years of being the light of Hope for these folks going through some dark times, as we have our “Couture for a Cure” mini gala on August 4th at 7pm at the Embassy Suites in Charleston. We welcome 4-time Super Bowl Champion Rocky Bleier as our guest of Honor, to speak on thriving through the face of adversity. Aside from food/drink, we will have a silent auction and a few other surprises. No matter where we live, I can say with almost full certainty that you or someone you love has been affected by cancer on some level. There are basically three cities in WV that you can go to for advanced cancer care before having to be shipped out of state. Let us do the legwork to find out what you need to make the fight more bearable while you and your loved ones focus on achieving remission!

Doors open at 7pm, tickets are $125 or $150 for VIP tickets, which entitle you to a pre-show meet and greet with our guest of honor and early access to the silent auction. Tables of 10 can be purchased for $1000. If you want to get tickets or maybe your company would like to contact us about becoming a sponsor for the event, you can email Chad at Herdfan-1@hotmail.com with any questions/comments.

The 3 Betties Foundation Inc. was created to help fill in the service gaps for cancer patients and their families in West Virginia who are having difficulty finding the service they need. The foundation serves as a beacon of Hope to those feeling lost in the darkness of a cancer diagnosis.