3 Dead in Vehicle Crash at Ghent Toll Plaza

Ghent, WV- Three people are dead after A vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike at the Ghent Toll Plaza on Monday, March 11, 2024.

The accident occurred about 2:20 p.m. Multiple vehicles were involved in the accident Where a vahicle apparently struck several others waiting at the toll plaza and the crash caused a fire.

Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, State Police Troop 7, and West Virginia Parkways Authority crews responded to the accident. The cause of the accident is still under investigation