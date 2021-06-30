3 Southern West Virginia Schools to receive Save the Music Grants

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Curator of the Arts Randall Reid-Smith and Chiho Feindler, senior director of programs and policy for the Save The Music Foundation, to announce the eight West Virginia middle schools that will be receiving grants in support of their music programs.

The eight middle schools that were part of today’s announcement include:

Kasson Elementary/Middle School (Barbour County)

Huntington East Middle School (Cabell County)

Meadow Bridge Pk-6 (Fayette County)

Hannan Junior/Senior High School (Mason County)

Pike View Middle School (Mercer County)

Lenore Pk-8 (Mingo County)

Buffalo Middle School (Wayne County)

Herndon Consolidated Elementary/Middle School (Wyoming County)

These middle schools will receive an average value of $40,000 in musical instruments and ongoing program management and materials through the program.

The grants announced today were made possible by the Save the Music Foundation, which partners with public school districts to donate grants in the form of new musical instruments, technology, equipment, and resources for music teachers and school leaders.

Since 2010, the partnership between West Virginia and Save the Music has provided matching grants totaling $4.8 million to 120 schools in all 55 counties across the state