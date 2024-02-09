$30 million in AML grant recommendations included McDowell and Mercer Counties

Since 2016, this program has committed over $205 million in grant funding to assist projects all across the West Virginia coalfields.



The recommended projects include:



McDowell County

Ashland Resort Tourism Park (Phase 2) – $2,993,500

The project will build upon the current development at Ashland Resort in McDowell County, adding additional cabins, roadways, retail stores, and entertainment venues.



Tucker County

City of Thomas Water Improvement Project – $3,000,000

This project includes replacing approximately 35,000 feet of existing water line, rehabilitating three steel water tanks, and replacing one booster pump station, while adding a new telemetering system and 360 new water meters, and constructing a new 350 Gallon-Per-Minute (gpm) water treatment plant.



Kanawha County

Cleanwater RU2 Process Project – $2,950,000

The Cleanwater RU2 Project will install patented water treatment technology and equipment to treat produced water from oil and gas wells, eliminating the need for the injection of produced water into the ground, while removing salt compounds in a marketable form to be resold.



Gravity Adventure Park – $2,163,954

This project includes the construction of world-class mountain bike trails near Clendenin.



Marion County

Baxter VFD Sports Park – $600,000

To develop approximately six acres adjacent to the Baxter Volunteer Fire Department into a motorsports park capable of holding large events such as tractor pulls, 4-wheeler and dirt bike races, mud bogs, and other related activities.



Brooke County

West Virginia Farm Foods, LLC – $4,000,000

West Virginia Farm Foods, LLC will design, build, and operate a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) abattoir that will primarily process cattle from nearly 7,000 farms across three northern West Virginia regions.



Lewis County

Opal Smith Highwall and Roanoke Center Expansion – $2,406,739

Expanding on the remote camping sites and water trail to Stonewall Resort State Park, this project includes adding hiking and biking trails near the Opal Smith Highwall, as well as a swimming pool to complement development at the Roanoke Activity Center.



Ohio County

Wheeling Heritage Center – $2,011,172

This project will transform the current Knights Inn property in Wheeling into an 80-room, economy hotel with a 47,000 square-foot museum and visitors center.



Logan County

Chief Logan Resort and Recreation Center – $6,800,000

Adjacent to Chief Logan Resort State Park, this project includes a themed Mountain Coaster, simulated 3-D coal mine, authentic coal camp structures used for displaying mining and railroad artifacts, food concessions, and merchandise. Additionally, this facility will serve as a training hub for rented equipment to allow non-owners of ATVs to experience the Hatfield-McCoy Trails. Plans also include adding more walking and mountain bike trails in the current Chief Logan Park area.



Mercer County

Liberty Station Lodge & Tavern – $2,421,968

Seeking to preserve the African American High School (AAHS) in Bramwell, this community economic business development and revitalization plan will transform the 14,000 square-foot building into a 14-room Lodge and Tavern with upscale dining, a large conference room, and multiple large parking lots.



TOTAL RECOMMENDED FOR ALL PROJECTS: $29,347,333.00