30th Annual Chili Night in Beckley Sold out, Winners Announced.

Beckley’s 30th annual chili night sold out on the streets of downtown beckley on Saturday night. The scaled back event only allowed for one thousand strips of tickets to be sold and limiting the number of vendors. The event also included Live Music and a Professional Wrestling Match. Attendance of the event was lower then in previous years, but was the largest public event to be held in Beckley since the Pandemic began.



Winners at Beckley’s 30th Annual Chili Night – 2021 – Thanks to all who participated! Congrats to these trophy winners:

People’s Choice: 1st – Texas Steakhouse; 2nd – Shak’s Kountry Kitchen; 3rd – Mad Hatters Club

Restaurant/Catering: 1st – Fosters; 2nd – Shak’s Kountry Kitchen; 3rd – Mad Hatters Club

Non-restaurant Business: 1st – WJLS; 2nd – Floyd’s Tree Service; 3rd – TR Tax

Organization: 1st – WV National Guard; 2nd – Southern WV Exceptional Youth Shelter

Best Spicy / Hot – Beckley Axe Hole

Best Specialty (Most Unique/Creative) – Deez Eats

Most Exciting Booth: Mad Hatters Club

Most Attractive Booth: Stella’s Scentsy Booth

Most Samples Served: Texas Steakhouse (570)Thanks to all of the chili cooks and booth workers!

Thanks to our celebrity judges and judges’ assistants!

Debate over public events has been ongoing in recent months with many festivals and events like Bridge Day being canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the spread of the Delta Variant.