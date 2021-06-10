30th Annual Kids Fishing Derby this weekend

Listen to Rick Rizer’s Conversation with Mark Scott Here

BEAVER, WV – (WWNR) The 30th annual Kid’s Fishing Derby for kids 14 and under will be held at Little Beaver Lake State Park on June 12th beginning at 9:00am and ending at 12:00pm. Children should bring their basic fishing gear and a limited amount of bait will be provided. Registration will take place the morning of the event from 9:00am – 10:30am and children MUST BE REGISTERED to be eligible for prizes. No late registrations will be accepted. Children may fish any time after registering. Prizes will be given out after the derby while supplies last. Anyone wishing to be a sponsor should contact Mark Scott at 304-558-2771.