CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has issued two proclamations, declaring Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, and Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, as half-day state holidays for public employees.



“In recognition of the hard work accomplished by the public employees of this State throughout the past year, and in acknowledgement of the holiday season, it is fitting and proper that the public employees of this State be given this additional time off to spend an extended and enjoyable holiday with their loved ones,” Gov. Justice said.



“The First Lady and I wish all West Virginians a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”



Click here to view Proclamation for Christmas Eve.



Click here to view Proclamation for New Year’s Eve.