33rd Annual Adopt-A-Highway Volunteer Appreciation Day Picnic set for August 6 at Pipestem Resort State Park

Charleston, WV – The 33rd Annual Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) Volunteer Appreciation Day Picnic is set for Saturday, August 6 at Pipestem Resort State Park. The state departments of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) and Transportation (DOT) will host the day-long celebration of active volunteers who pick up litter along West Virginia’s highways.



Festivities begin at 9 a.m. with bingo, arts and crafts, children’s games, and other activities. Pre-registration is required.



Attendees will enjoy a complimentary catered lunch at noon, followed by the presentation of the annual AAH awards and the 2022 Adopt-A-Highway Volunteer of the Year.



Active volunteers and AAH groups can call 1-800-322-5530 or email dep.aah@wv.gov to register. The registration deadline is Friday, July 22 and early registration is encouraged as space is limited.



Co-sponsored by the WVDEP and the state Division of Highways, the Adopt-A-Highway program is administered by the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and improves the quality of the state’s environment by encouraging public involvement in the elimination of highway litter.



AAH volunteers provided the state with over $1.5 million in volunteer labor value in fiscal year 2021 alone. Approximately 1,300 volunteer groups and organizations across West Virginia keep nearly 3,000 miles of state roads free of litter each year.



“Our Adopt-A-Highway volunteers are a special group of people and West Virginia is fortunate to have so many who dedicate their time and energy to keeping this state beautiful,” said REAP program manager Sandy Rogers. “This event is one way that we can show our gratitude and celebrate all they have accomplished.”



For more information about the Adopt-A-Highway or Adopt-A-Spot programs, visit the WVDEP website or call 1-800-322-5530.