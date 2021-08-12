344 New Cases of Covid-19 Wednesday- Governor May reconsider Mask Mandates in Schools

Charleston, WV – (WWNR) With cases of COVID-19 continuing to spike, Gov. Justice continued his urgent calls for more West Virginians to get vaccinated.



“We’ve vaccinated 1,700 folks since Monday. While that’s good in a lot of ways, it’s not enough; it’s nowhere close to enough,” Gov. Justice said.



“We do not have people running to the fire like they should right now.”

During his remarks, Gov. Justice discussed a CNN web story published Wednesday morning that reads:

“More than 98% of US residents now live in an area where there is a ‘high’ or ‘substantial’ risk of Covid-19 community transmission, up from 19% of residents only a month ago. This sharp turn has been driven in large part by the highly infectious Delta variant and low vaccination rates in many regions.”-Priya Krishnakumar, CNN

The story features a map that uses CDC data to illustrate transmission rates for each county across America.

via CNN.com

The map is covered in large swaths of red – indicating high community transmission rates across much of the country – and features many more high risk areas than the same map from just one month ago.



“It’s plain to see this Delta variant is here,” Gov. Justice said. “I urge and urge everyone to move and get vaccinated. The vaccines are tremendously effective against this variant.”



Gov. Justice went on to report that there are now 161 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant that have been identified in 35 counties across the state.

To view COVID-19 variant data:Go to the WV COVID-19 Dashboard at Coronavirus.wv.govMake sure the “Overview” tab is selectedClick yellow box reading: “Click here to view variant data”

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia has now reached 4,625. In the two days since the Governor’s previous briefing, over 600 new cases have been identified.



The current case total is also more than five times higher than the number of cases just one month ago.



Hospitalizations also continue to increase statewide.



There are currently 275 active hospitalizations in West Virginia, up 58 since the Governor’s previous briefing on Monday. Of those patients, 114 are in the ICU, up 44 since the Governor’s previous briefing.



Of the individuals currently hospitalized, 41.5% are in the ICU and 16% are on ventilators.



West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state’s public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher. Earlier he said would allow counties to make their own decisions for the upcoming school year.

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Justice reported that there are now 13 active outbreaks associated with churches throughout West Virginia. The churches are located in Cabell, Fayette, Jackson, Jefferson, Marion, Mason, McDowell, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh, Taylor, and Wayne counties.

Additionally, there are 17 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

Meanwhile, there are 29 active inmate cases and 14 active staff cases across the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation system. To view the latest DCR case update, click here.