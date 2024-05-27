|Gov. Justice orders all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day
|CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff from dawn until noon on Memorial Day – Monday, May 27, 2024 – to honor the memory of the men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice defending the United States of America.
|The Governor’s order also requests that all citizens display any United States and West Virginia flags at their homes at half-staff from dawn until noon on Memorial Day.
Additionally, the Governor’s order asks all West Virginians to unite in prayer for permanent peace at 11:00 a.m. and observe the National Moment of Remembrance at 3:00 p.m.