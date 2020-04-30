4/30 Morning Briefing

Please send your announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com

Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 4/30/2020

14 New Reported Cases

545 Reported Cases Recovered ( +41 )

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Click here to view the list of current testing sites.

Gov. Justice continues to encourage all West Virginians to follow the guidelines presented by President Donald J. Trump ​to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.

For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

###################################

FISHES AND LOAVES FOOD DISTRIBUTION

May 5 – Clear Fork Elementary 9:00-10:00;

Coal City Elementary 11:15-12:15;

Dream Center 1:30-2:30.

May 16 – Dream Center 9:00-11:00.

All distributions are drive-thru.

In Wyoming County Pineville Wholesale Carpets is collaborating with the owner of Tarbilly’s to host a Barbecue to feed first responders on Saturday, May 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of Pineville Wholesale Carpets – The Meals will be prepared to go for any first responders attending

The Mountaineer Food Bank will be in Wyoming County next month. In the parking lot of the old Magic Mart on Saturday, May 16, 2020. The mobile food pantry is meant to provide a variety of fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy products, and baked goods to people in need.

The annual Rabies Clinic held in Raleigh County is canceled this year. Dog tags can still be obtained through the Assessor’s Office by appointment

The Lewisburg Chocolate Festival is canceled for 2020. The festival will be held next year on April 10, 2021. For those who purchased tickets, they can still be used for next year’s festival or you can receive a refund. Email lewisburgchocolate@gmail.com

Theatre WV announced it is canceling its 2020 season. Anyone who had tickets or memberships for this year will be refunded.

The United Way of Southern West Virginia is hosting A Safe and Social Golf Scramble at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park. Friday, May 22, 2020. Tee times are 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The entry fee is $100 per person and that includes a boxed lunch, cart, and green fees. To register online visit Safe & Social Golf Scramble or the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

Shade Tree Car Club, Smooth Impressions Car Club and Beckley Events are teaming up to offer neighborhood cruises that allow residents to watch from their home (window/porch/yard) as classic and interesting vehicles drive around their neighborhoods. Interested vehicle owners can meet in a parking lot to line-up for the cruise, but the owners must stay in their cars and use social distancing. Neighborhood residents can enjoy watching the vehicles ride around the neighborhood during a specific time period (4:45-5:30pm), and residents are encouraged to wave and cheer. The first trial cruise will take place this Saturday, May 2, around the Bowling Addition neighborhood in Beckley. Cruisers will line up between 4:00 and 4:30 pm at the Nazarene Church on Johnstown Road and the cruise will begin around 4:45 pm. The route may include part of Johnstown Road, left onto Vance Drive, to Mankin Ave to Wood Street, right on Orchard Street, onto Glenn Ave, Marion Street, Vine Street, Spring Street, back onto Orchard to Wood to Vance, thru traffic light to Russell Street, Lincoln Street to Johnstown to Garfield Street, briefly back on Russell and along Jefferson Street. Cruisers can determine if they want to continue to other streets from there. The weather forecast for this Saturday looks good, so it should be a nice day for the cruise. For more information, contact Beckley Events at 304-256-1776 or one of the car club leaders. Follow Beckley Events and the car clubs on Facebook for more details.

Raleigh County Emergency Departments are planning emergency vehicle parades on Friday, May 1. Beginning at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, the vehicle will split into two groups – one going to Beckley ARH and the other to Raleigh General Hospital.

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Justice announces that “The Comeback” is now underway

Elective medical procedures, outpatient health care, and daycare services can resume statewide tomorrow

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia health leaders and other officials today for his latest daily press briefing regarding the State’s COVID-19 response.

WEEK 1 PHASE OF REOPENINGS SET TO BEGIN

On Wednesday, Gov. Justice announced that, for the third consecutive day, the statewide cumulative rate of positive test results remained below 3 percent, meaning that the Governor’s six-week plan to reopen the state – “West Virginia Strong – The Comeback” – is officially underway.View the latest COVID-19 testing data at Coronavirus.wv.govThe “Week 1” phase of reopenings will begin tomorrow, Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 12:01 a.m.“We have witnessed a miracle and the miracle has been you, West Virginians. You’ve listened, you’ve responded, you’ve kept your distance, you’ve absolutely pushed all the right buttons as we’ve gone along, and you’ve produced numbers that are unprecedented,” Gov. Justice said. “Now we’ve got to bring our state back to life.”In Week 1, outpatient health care operations may resume for facilities regulated by Licensing Boards contained in WV Code Chapter 30, including: Acupuncture Professionals

Chiropractors

Counselors

Dentists

Dietitians

Hearing-Aid Dealers and Fitters

Licensed Practical Nurses

Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy Professionals

Doctors of Medicine and Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine

Occupational Therapists

Optometrists

Pharmacists

Physical Therapists

Psychologists

Registered Professional Nurses

Respiratory Professionals

Social Workers

Speech-Language Pathologists Also in Week 1, daycare services across the state will be able to resume, provided that enhanced testing procedures are put in place at each of these facilities. These reopenings are in addition to the resumption of elective medical procedures at hospitals across West Virginia, as ordered by Gov. Justice last week. During his remarks, Gov. Justice announced that the DHHR has approved applications for 39 hospitals and five ambulatory surgical centers across the state. Hospitals seeking to resume elective procedures must have adequate inventories of personal protective equipment (PPE) and a plan to respond if there is a surge of COVID-19 patients in the future. Each hospital has the discretion to determine the best time to apply to restart elective medical procedures at their facility. “We’re going now to another level,” Gov. Justice said. “We can’t sit back and not reopen. We can’t sit on our hands and just dwindle away because bad things will happen then as well. “As we move forward, we can and will move safely. But we need you, West Virginians, to step up again and keep doing what you’ve done to keep everyone as safe as possible.” The “Week 2” phase of reopenings are scheduled to begin this coming Monday, May 4, 2020. This includes small businesses with 10 or fewer employees, restaurants with takeaway service or outdoor dining options, religious entities and funeral homes, and professional service businesses such as hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, and pet grooming. Reopening guidelines for businesses included in the Week 2 phase are now available Several additional types of businesses will be permitted to reopen from Weeks 3-6. The opening schedule for these businesses will be based upon the recommendations of state medical experts and upon testing data available at that time. The Governor’s Office will announce which of these businesses will be able to reopen at least one week in advance of its respective reopening date.

CORONAVIRUS CZAR UPDATE: MARYLAND FOLLOWS WEST VIRGINIA’S LEAD IN TESTING ALL NURSING HOMES

West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh also made remarks, reporting that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered universal COVID-19 testing at all nursing homes across the state.Last week, Gov. Justice issued an executive order that made West Virginia the first state in the country to mandate testing of all nursing home residents and staff members statewide.“I think this, once again, demonstrates the leadership that our state and our Governor have illustrated,” Dr. Marsh said. “And I think that many states will be following in tow. But West Virginia was first and I think that’s been a very important decision since that is our most vulnerable population.”Marsh also shared and discussed a recent article arguing that getting a positive COVID-19 test rate under 3 percent was a significant milestone in combating the virus. West Virginia’s cumulative rate of positive cases has remained under 3 percent for three full days.Marsh also advocated that West Virginians continue to wear face coverings or masks to reduce individual susceptibility to COVID-19. He recommended that citizens watch an instructional video by the United States Surgeon General about how to make a face covering out of common household items in less than a minute.

VETERANS HOME TESTING UPDATE

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Justice announced that testing for COVID-19 has been completed for all residents and staff members at the Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg.Gov. Justice reported that, of the 306 individuals who were tested, all 306 tests came back negative.

DHHR SECRETARY PROVIDES UPDATE ON NURSING HOME TESTING

Also on Wednesday, DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch reported that testing has been completed on 89 percent of all the nursing homes across West Virginia and that testing has begun on 96 percent of these facilities.“We have only five facilities that have yet to begin testing, although that testing has been scheduled,” Sec. Crouch said. “We’ll look for all of these facilities to be done by this Friday.”Sec. Crouch said that he plans to provide a report of the testing numbers as soon as they are finished being compiled.

GOV. JUSTICE REMINDS STUDENTS TO COMPLETE FEDERAL AID APPLICATION

Gov. Justice also offered a reminder to college bound West Virginia students or even those considering a path in higher education that the deadline to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is Friday, May 15, 2020.“An awful lot of you are not doing that right now and a lot of you are probably preoccupied by this terrible virus and have a lot of different things on your mind,” Gov. Justice said. “But, whether you go or whether you don’t, I urge you to sign up now so you don’t miss this window.”Click to visit fafsa.gov

WEST VIRGINIANS REMINDED TO TAKE CENSUS

Once again today, Gov. Justice urged all West Virginians to take the opportunity to complete the 2020 United States Census.“Don’t drop the ball on that, West Virginia. We’ve got to count everybody,” Gov. Justice said. “All those dollars mean so much to West Virginia. It gives us the ability, as we go forward, to be able to help you, to protect you. We don’t want to leave money on the table.“I ask you, as West Virginians, to absolutely call upon your neighbors, your relatives, whoever, to make sure somehow, someway, all of us are counted.”Click to visit 2020census.gov