4ACES GC PLAYERS HOST YOUTH GOLF CLINIC SUPPORTING LOCAL STUDENTS

Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein and Pat Perez Give Back to the Greenbrier Community Ahead of This Week’s Tournament



White Sulphur Springs, WV (August 3, 2023) – Captain Dustin Johnson and his 4Aces GC teammates stepped away from the golf course on Wednesday to host a youth golf clinic at The Schoolhouse Hotel in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. LIV Golf, in partnership with the Disability Opportunity Fund and Communities In Schools of Greenbrier County, hosted the event that included a tour of the facility followed by a clinic aimed at teaching golf fundamentals and helping inspire success in the classroom and community. The event is part of Potential, Unleashed, LIV Golf’s impact and sustainability platform committed to creating significant positive social and environmental change in tournament host communities around the world.



“I am deeply moved by the impact this event has had on our community. Witnessing the talented LIV Golf players dedicating their time and skill to teach these young learners is a testament to the transformative power of inclusive sports and education,” said Charles Hammerman, President and CEO of the Disability Opportunity Fund. “At the Disability Opportunity Fund, we firmly believe that every child deserves equal opportunities to explore their passions and talents. This event exemplifies our unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive society where people can pursue their dreams without restrictions.”



To view and download event video including soundbites from 4Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson, click HERE (credit: LIV Golf).