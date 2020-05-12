5/12 Morning Briefing

|WEEK 4 REOPENINGS
The following entities are permitted to reopen, with limitations, in Week 4:
- Indoor dining at restaurants at 50% capacity (Guidance)
- Large/specialty retail stores (Guidance)
- State park campgrounds for in-state residents only (Guidance for all campgrounds)
- Outdoor recreation rentals (kayaks, bicycles, boats, rafts, canoes, ATVs and similar equipment) (Guidance)
- Outdoor motorsport and powersport racing with no spectators
- Hatfield McCoy Trail System (Guidance)
The executive order requiring out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine is also currently scheduled to be lifted during Week 4. In accordance with this scheduled change, new guidance documents are available for hotels, motels, condo hotels, rental properties, and cabins.
In addition to the reopening of campgrounds at West Virginia state parks to in-state residents, some public restrooms will also be reopened with proper sanitization protocols in place.
Week 4 is now scheduled to commence next Thursday, May 21, 2020.
“West Virginians, you need to remain as focused as you possibly can,” Gov. Justice said. “I would caution everyone, as we’re reopening, to surely wear a mask when you’re indoors and to do everything you can possibly do to wash your hands and maintain social distancing.
“As long as you continue to do what you’ve already done, we’ll be okay,” Gov. Justice said.
Several additional types of businesses and entities will be permitted to reopen in the weeks ahead. The opening schedule will be based upon the recommendations of state medical experts and upon testing data available at that time.
View the latest COVID-19 data at Coronavirus.wv.gov
The Governor’s Office will announce when additional entities will be able to reopen and will provide the associated guidance documents as soon as possible.