5/15 Morning Briefing

TESTING MINORITIES AND THE VULNERABLE

Also today, Gov. Justice announced a plan to increase COVID-19 testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations across West Virginia.The plan, which was developed with input from the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia National Guard, will provide free optional testing to all residents in several counties that are experiencing higher rates of COVID-19 transmission. It targets residents who have struggled to be seen by a physician or do not have insurance to pay for testing. However, other residents, including those who are asymptomatic are welcome to be tested. The following counties have been identified for testing: Berkeley, Cabell, Fayette, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Mineral, Monongalia, and Raleigh. “We are targeting these counties for a significant amount of testing in order to be able to make us one step better,” Gov. Justice said. “If you have any anxiety, or whatever it may be, and you think you ought to be tested, please come in and do so.” DHHR and local jurisdictions, with support from the WVNG, will be conducting the first of these testing efforts on Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at each of the following locations: Berkeley County Martinsburg High School (701 S Queen St., Martinsburg, WV)

Jefferson County Asbury United Methodist Church (110 W North St., Charles Town, WV)

Mercer County Bluefield State College: Harris-Jefferson Student Center Lower Parking Lot (219 Rock St., Bluefield, WV)

Raleigh County Commission on Aging (1614 S Kanawha St., Beckley, WV)

Additional testing for the remaining counties will be announced at a later date. Click here to read more