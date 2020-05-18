60.9 F
5/18 Morning Briefing

By Lola Rizer
Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia

Updated: 5/18/2020

56 New Reported Cases  bringing our total to 1,490 (Friday-Sunday)

67 reported fatalities 

75,490 reported laboratory tests 

919 Reported Cases Recovered ( +64 )(Friday-Sunday)

Click here to view the list of current testing sites.
For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

******************************************************

The Governors Daily Press Briefing is scheduled for 12:30 AM today (5/18)


The Fayette County COVID 19 Task Force will be holding Community Drive-Thru Testing on Wednesday, May 20th, at the Midland Trail High School Parking lot from 10 AM-2 PM. If you have insurance you are asked to bring it with you.  Anyone who wants to be tested can be tested. No doctor order required.

The Town of Thurmond has canceled Train Day plans for this year.

The Greenbrier County Courthouse is reopening on Monday, May 18

The city of Bluefield is going to reopen its City Hall. Monday, May 18

100 cars took part in the Neighborhood Cruise from Ghent to Grandview on Saturday, May 16 – what a wonderful turnout. 

May 23rd kicks off a drive-in concert series with the company stores and groundhog Gravy – Hosted in part by The Station located at 312 N Court Street in Fayetteville.  Tickets are $15. The shows will be held at The Station’s parking lot in Fayetteville, WV. Each ticket holder will be designated a parking spot that adheres to social distancing guidelines set by the state of WV. Ticket holders will be given a link with their purchase that will connect them with the live-streamed audio. Plug your mobile device into your car stereo for the audio, and watch all the action from the stage. Big thanks to the Visit Fayetteville, WV for their help! Minimum of two ticket holders per car. Kids 12 and under free.  EVENT LINK 

Guidance for West Virginia businesses permitted to open in Week 4 

EFFECTIVE MONDAY, MAY 18TH*
With limitations, These facilities will be permitted to reopen on Monday, May 18, provided that all additional guidelines are being followed. 

Fitness centers
Gymnasiums, and recreation centers
Sports training facilities (gymnastics, cheerleading, dance, martial arts, and similar facilities) 

EFFECTIVE THURSDAY, MAY 21ST**
With limitations, These facilities will be permitted to reopen on Thursday, May 21st,  provided that all additional guidelines are being followed.

Indoor dining at restaurants
Large/specialty retail stores
State park campgrounds for in-state residents only
Hatfield McCoy Trail System
Outdoor recreation rentals (Kayaks, bicycles, boats, rafts, canoes, ATVs, and similar equipment)
Outdoor motorsport and powersport racing with no spectators
Tanning businesses
Whitewater rafting
Ziplining

Note for lodging facilities: The executive order requiring out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine will be lifted in Week 4. In accordance with this change, additional guidance documents are available for hotels, motels, condo-hotels, rental properties, and cabins.

Businesses included in each phase of the Governor’s reopening plan, West Virginia Strong – The Comeback, are not required to resume operations on any specific date. The plan provides the option for reopening for specific businesses, but only if they are able to do so safely.

SAFER AT HOME:

RESIDENTS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO STAY HOME UNLESS PERFORMING AN ESSENTIAL ACTIVITY.

PUBLIC GATHERING: GATHERINGS OVER 25 ARE PROHIBITED.

HIGH-RISK POPULATIONS INCLUDING THE ELDERLY AND THOSE WITH UNDERLYING CONDITIONS ARE STILL ADVISED TO STAY HOME 

West Virginians Should Continue to:
Practice good social distancing,
Wear face coverings in public
Individuals are also required to continue following all county health department regulations and businesses are encouraged to continue allowing employees to telework if possible.

