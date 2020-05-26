5/26 Morning Briefing

UPDATES COMING TO COVID-19 DATA DASHBOARD

Also on Friday, Gov. Justice and leaders with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced that the State’s COVID-19 data dashboard would be updated this afternoon to display additional information about numbers related to COVID-19 cases.The new dashboard features heavily-expanded COVID-19 data on a county-by-county level, among other changes. “From the beginning, we have been completely transparent about our numbers as the pandemic has gone on, we have continued to have more and more data available on the COVID-19 data dashboard,” Gov. Justice said. “I am very excited to have this up and running,” DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said. “We wanted to see county information, everyone wants to be able to pull that up, and I think everyone will be very pleased with that.”