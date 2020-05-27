64.2 F
Beckley
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 5:39am

5/27 Morning Briefing

By Lola Rizer
LocalMoneyNewsPolitics

Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com

Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia

Updated: 5/27/2020

1,854 Total Probable and confirmed cases  (+72)

74 reported fatalities 

87,811 reported laboratory tests  (2.11%)

1.180  Reported Cases Recovered ( +44 )

 

Click here to view the list of current testing sites.
For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

########################################

Raleigh County Schools will be holding their final Meal Distribution for the school year today from 1-3 – Please check your school’s website or social media page for pick up information.

The Raleigh County Health Department will be holding it’s drive-thru testing today from 9-11 AM – Pre Screening is required please contact the health department for assessment.

Testing in Fayette County

    • Mt. Hope Fire Department: 428 Main Street, Mt. Hope
      • Tuesday, May 26  |  12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
    • Kilsyth Free Will Baptist Church: 119 Freewill Lane, Mt. Hope
      • Wednesday, May 27  |  3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Oak Hill High School: 350 W. Oyler Avenue, Oak Hill
      • Thursday, May 28  |  2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The Governors Daily Press Briefing is scheduled for 10:30 AM today (5/27)

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Justice: Week 5 of The Comeback now underway; testing complete for all inmates and staff at Huttonsville correctional facility
Click here to view more content
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia health leaders and other officials today for his latest daily press briefing regarding the State’s COVID-19 response.
WEEK 5 OF “THE COMEBACK” NOW UNDERWAY
During today’s briefing, Gov. Justice offered a reminder that the Week 5 phase of West Virginia Strong – The Comeback officially began today, meaning that several additional types of businesses are now permitted to reopen, provided that all safety guidelines are being properly followed. Businesses permitted to resume operations today, Tuesday, May 26, include:

Businesses included in each phase of this reopening plan are not required to resume operations on any specific date. This plan provides the option for reopening, not a requirement.
MORE REOPENINGS SCHEDULED FOR LATER THIS WEEK
The Governor also provided a reminder than an additional round of reopenings are scheduled to take place later this week.Businesses permitted to resume operations on Friday, May 30, include:
Week 6 of West Virginia Strong – The Comeback will begin next Monday, with reopenings for movie theaters and casinos scheduled to commence next Friday, June 5.

The Governor’s Safer at Home order remains in effect at this time.

Click on the links to read more:
TESTING OF ALL INMATES, STAFF COMPLETE AT HUTTONSVILLE CORRECTIONAL FACILITY
After ordering the full testing of all inmates and staff at Huttonsville Correctional Center and Jail last Friday, Gov. Justice reported today that the mass testing effort has been completed.Last week, Gov. Justice announced that an inmate and a staff member at the Huttonsville facility had tested positive for COVID-19; the first positive tests found within West Virginia’s corrections system.Late last Friday, results of an initial round of testing identified 25 additional inmates and four additional staff members were also positive.

“At first, we had just tested the block where we had the positive inmate. But I told our people on Friday, ‘Nope, that’s not good enough. Test the whole facility,’” Gov. Justice said. “We have now tested everyone in the facility.”

“Thanks to Gov. Justice’s quick action and quick response on Friday, we were able, on Monday, to test 1,029 inmates, which was the remainder of the inmate population at Huttonsville,” said Betsy Jividen, Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The process of analyzing all of the tests is ongoing at several labs across the state.

“We are hoping that we’ll have the remaining tests back in the next several days and we will plan our policy and our response accordingly,” Commissioner Jividen said.

“We expect, as these thousand-plus tests come back, that these numbers are going to rise,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re on it. Our people are staying right on top of it.

“We ran to the fire. I had to make the decision to go ahead and test everyone. It was the right thing to do because we’ve heard, all over the news, all of the problems other states across the nation have been having in their prisons,” Gov. Justice continued. “I think we’re ahead of the curve and we’re going to try to stay on top of it.”

“We are doing our best to be proactive and to protect the health of our inmate population and, of course, our staff, who are on the front lines every day, facing these challenges,” Commissioner Jividen said. “We have some contact tracing that has already begun and is continuing today and we hope that will help us in future preventative and reduction measures as well.”

Click here for more information
NEXT ROUND OF TESTING FOR MINORITY, VULNERABLE POPULATIONS ANNOUNCED
Also Tuesday, Gov. Justice announced that efforts to test susceptible populations across West Virginia are set to continue.The plan provides free optional testing to all residents in several counties that are experiencing higher rates of COVID-19 transmission. It targets residents who have struggled to be seen by a physician or do not have insurance to pay for testing. However, other residents, including those who are asymptomatic are welcome to be tested.The DHHR and local jurisdictions, with support from the WVNG, will be conducting the next round of these testing efforts throughout the week.

Testing in Fayette County began today and will continue through Wednesday at various times and locations:

  • Fayette County
    • Mt. Hope Fire Department: 428 Main Street, Mt. Hope
      • Tuesday, May 26  |  12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
    • Kilsyth Free Will Baptist Church: 119 Freewill Lane, Mt. Hope
      • Wednesday, May 27  |  3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Oak Hill High School: 350 W. Oyler Avenue, Oak Hill
      • Thursday, May 28  |  2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Additional testing will be held on Friday and Saturday in Berkeley, Jefferson, Kanawha, Mineral, and Morgan counties as follows:

  • Berkeley County
    • Musselman High School: 126 Excellence Way, Inwood
      • Friday, May 29 & Saturday, May 30  |  9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Jefferson County
    • Hollywood Casino: 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town
      • Friday, May 29 & Saturday, May 30  |  9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Kanawha County
    • Shawnee Sports Complex: One Salango Way, Dunbar
      • Friday, May 29 & Saturday, May 30  |  9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Mineral County
    • American Legion Piedmont: 10 Green Street, Piedont
      • Friday, May 29  |  9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    • School Complex: 1123 Harley O. Staggers Senior Drive, Keyser
      • Saturday, May 30  |  9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Morgan County
    • Warm Springs Middle School: 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs
      • Friday, May 29 & Saturday, May 30  |  9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Additionally today, State Health Officer and Bureau for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Cathy Slemp announced the results from previous community testing efforts in Berkeley, Jefferson, Raleigh, and Mercer counties.

Dr. Slemp reported that 2,385 individuals participated in the testing initiative, with a total of 31 tests coming back positive. The amount and the rate of positive tests, by county, were as follows:

  • Berkeley County: 15 positives (1.7 percent)
  • Jefferson County: 15 positives (2.0 percent)
  • Mercer County: 0 positives (0.0 percent)
  • Raleigh County: 1 positive (0.3 percent)

“I want to say thank you to the local health departments and the community partners, who worked really hard, and the National Guard, who worked to do these testing sites,” Dr. Slemp said. “We continue to refine that process as we move to other areas of the state and come back to visit these as well.”
GOV. JUSTICE OFFERS REMINDER ABOUT “WVSTRONG” 30 PERCENT DISCOUNT AT STATE PARKS
After announcing last week that West Virginia State Parks will be offering a 30 percent discount on lodging for all West Virginia residents for stays between June 1 and August 31 – called the WVSTRONG Discount – Gov. Justice reported today that state parks officials have seen a 58 percent increase in reservations this month compared to May 2019.“You know, the pricing was already great, but now the pricing is unbelievable,” Gov. Justice said today. “People are taking advantage of this deal and booking stays at our parks and that’s really, really great. There’s lots of good stuff going on. What place could be better right now than going to our state parks?”To claim the 30 percent discount on a new reservation, simply book online at wvstateparks.com and enter promo code WVSTRONG at checkout.

All West Virginians with existing reservations during this time will be proactively issued the discount as a credit on their reservation. Credits will be automatically applied, so guests with existing reservations do not need to call.
CITY AND COUNTY GRANT APPLICATION REMINDER
The Governor once again offered a reminder that the State recently sent out the application for cities and counties throughout West Virginia to apply for funding through the federal CARES Act.Gov. Justice also reiterated that a new web portal is now available for city and county government officials to apply for this grant funding, at grants.wv.gov. Interested parties can also call the helpline: 1-833-94-GRANT.“We want to encourage you to continue to apply,” Gov. Justice said. “We’ll get those dollars out to you as expediently as we possibly can.

“You can and should benefit from this funding,” Gov. Justice continued. “We want to take advantage of this as much as we possibly can. It puts more money into the economy and it will make our comeback in West Virginia and our comeback as a nation even faster.”

To-date, applications have been received from the following counties and municipalities:

  • Kanawha County Commission
  • Roane County Commission
  • City of Hurricane
  • City of Summersville
  • Town of Bath

No CARES Act funding has been distributed to any county or city at this time.
WEST VIRGINIANS URGED TO PARTICIPATE IN CENSUS
Once more today, Gov. Justice asks all West Virginians to participate in the 2020 United States Census.Every West Virginian who does not respond to the Census represents a loss of $20,000 in federal funds over the next 10 years for the state and its local communities. The funds can go toward things like healthcare, education, infrastructure, school lunch programs, and more.Be counted in minutes: 2020census.gov.
DATA UPDATE
Once again today, Gov. Justice provided an overview of statewide data on COVID-19, highlighting that West Virginia’s cumulative percentage of positive test results has increased, slightly, to 2.05 percent.“That number is still fantastic, but it has crawled back up just a little bit, and of course it’s being spurred on by what’s going on at the prison in Huttonsville” Gov. Justice said. “We’re hoping it’ll turn the other way and start drifting back down again after we finish getting the results of our testing at the prison.”West Virginia continues to excel in several metrics compared to its surrounding states and the national average. View the latest COVID-19 data at Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Recent Articles

Kathy Griffin suggests Trump should take syringe with ‘nothing but air’

News WWNR -
0
Kathy Griffin was called out on Twitter Tuesday after suggesting that President Trump should take an empty syringe "with nothing but air."As first reported by...
Read more

5/27 Morning Briefing

Dennis Prager Lola Rizer -
0
Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 5/27/2020 1,854 Total Probable and confirmed cases  (+72) 74 reported fatalities  87,811 reported laboratory...
Read more

Twitter exec in charge of effort to fact-check Trump has history of anti-Trump posts, called McConnell a ‘bag of farts’

News WWNR -
0
Twitter's "Head of Site Integrity" Yoel Roth boasts on his LinkedIn that he is in charge of "developing and enforcing Twitter’s rules," like...
Read more

Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick bashes Twitter, Dems over mail-in voting: ‘If they get it, it’s the end of democracy’

News WWNR -
0
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick admonished Democrats for pushing mail-in voting Tuesday, telling "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday that such measures would be "the...
Read more

Hannity calls out Biden for ‘disturbing pattern of racial rhetoric’ after ex-VP’s ‘you ain’t black’ remark

News WWNR -
0
Sean Hannity opened his television show Tuesday by responding to the now-viral "trainwreck" Joe Biden interview with "The Breakfast Club" radio show in which...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Kathy Griffin suggests Trump should take syringe with ‘nothing but air’

WWNR -
0
Kathy Griffin was called out on Twitter Tuesday after suggesting that President Trump should take an empty syringe "with nothing but air."As first reported by...
Read more
News

Twitter exec in charge of effort to fact-check Trump has history of anti-Trump posts, called McConnell a ‘bag of farts’

WWNR -
0
Twitter's "Head of Site Integrity" Yoel Roth boasts on his LinkedIn that he is in charge of "developing and enforcing Twitter’s rules," like...
Read more
News

Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick bashes Twitter, Dems over mail-in voting: ‘If they get it, it’s the end of democracy’

WWNR -
0
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick admonished Democrats for pushing mail-in voting Tuesday, telling "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday that such measures would be "the...
Read more
News

Hannity calls out Biden for ‘disturbing pattern of racial rhetoric’ after ex-VP’s ‘you ain’t black’ remark

WWNR -
0
Sean Hannity opened his television show Tuesday by responding to the now-viral "trainwreck" Joe Biden interview with "The Breakfast Club" radio show in which...
Read more
News

Man arrested in deadly 2019 fire at Japan’s Kyoto Animation: media

WWNR -
0
Shinji Aoba, a suspected arsonist who is suspected of killing 36 people at Kyoto Animation in July 2019, is seen on a stretcher...
Read more
News

Navarro blasts Biden, accuses ex-VP of spending Obama years ‘toadying up and kowtowing’ to China

WWNR -
0
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro accused Joe Biden Tuesday of spending his entire tenure as Barack Obama's vice president "toadying up and kowtowing...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap