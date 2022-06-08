$5.4 million in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant awards given

Funds were awarded to the following:



BERKELEY COUNTY

Berkeley County Council

$244,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Berkeley County.



DODDRIDGE COUNTY

Doddridge County Commission

$52,500.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Doddridge County.



FAYETTE COUNTY

Fayette County Commission

$196,280.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Fayette County.



GREENBRIER COUNTY

Greenbrier County Commission

$260,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Greenbrier County.



HAMPSHIRE, HARDY & PENDLETON COUNTIES

Hampshire County Commission

$190,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Hampshire, Hardy, and Pendleton Counties.



HARRISON COUNTY

Harrison County Commission

$100,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Harrison County.



JEFFERSON COUNTY

Jefferson County Commission

$155,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Jefferson County.



KANAWHA COUNTY

Kanawha County Commission

$155,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Kanawha County.



LOGAN, BOONE, LINCOLN & MINGO COUNTIES

Logan County Commission

$475,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Logan, Boone, Lincoln, and Mingo Counties.



MARION COUNTY

Marion County Commission

$120,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Marion County.



MARSHALL, BROOKE, HANCOCK, OHIO, TYLER & WETZEL COUNTIES

Marshall County Commission

$300,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Marshall, Brooke, Hancock, Ohio, Tyler, and Wetzel Counties.



MASON COUNTY

Mason County Commission

$134,522.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mason County.



MCDOWELL COUNTY

McDowell County Commission

$125,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in McDowell County.



MERCER COUNTY

Mercer County Commission

$287,500.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mercer County.



MINERAL & GRANT COUNTIES

Mineral County Commission

$190,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mineral and Grant Counties.



MONONGALIA COUNTY

Monongalia County Commission

$190,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Monongalia County.



MORGAN COUNTY

Morgan County Commission

$120,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Morgan County.



NICHOLAS COUNTY

Nicholas County Commission

$103,982.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Nicholas County.



POCAHONTAS COUNTY

Pocahontas County Commission

$51,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Pocahontas County.



PRESTON COUNTY

Preston County Commission

$100,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Preston County



PUTNAM COUNTY

Putnam County Commission

$130,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Putnam County.



RALEIGH COUNTY

Raleigh County Commission

$192,277.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Raleigh County.



RANDOLPH COUNTY

Randolph County Commission

$100,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Randolph County.



SUMMERS & MONROE COUNTIES

Summers County Commission

$115,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Summers and Monroe Counties.



TAYLOR & BARBOUR COUNTIES

Taylor County Commission

$120,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Taylor and Barbour Counties.



TUCKER COUNTY

Tucker County Commission

$148,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Tucker County.



UPSHUR & LEWIS COUNTIES

Upshur County Commission

$161,500.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Upshur and Lewis Counties.



WAYNE & CABELL COUNTIES

Wayne County Commission

$450,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wayne and Cabell Counties.



WOOD, JACKSON, ROANE, PLEASANTS & RITCHIE COUNTIES

Wood County Commission

$320,500.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wood, Jackson, Roane, Pleasants, and Ritchie Counties.



WYOMING COUNTY

Wyoming County Commission

$130,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wyoming County.