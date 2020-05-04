50 F
Beckley
Monday, May 4, 2020 8:21am

5/4 Morning Briefing

By Lola Rizer
Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia

Updated: 5/4/2020

70 New Reported Cases (Friday-Sunday)

611  Reported Cases Recovered ( +56 )(Friday-Sunday)

Click here to view the list of current testing sites.
For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Governor will be speaking today at 12:30
You can watch it here.

 

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Justice removes three counties from the remaining list of hotspots
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced Sunday that he has issued an Executive Order removing Jackson, Kanawha, and Ohio counties from the list of COVID-19 community clusters or “hotspots” in West Virginia.

Click here to view the Executive Order on the Governor’s website(Please note that the final, signed copy will be posted on the Governor’s website Monday morning after it is filed with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.)

Four counties requested to remain on the hotspot list including Berkeley, Harrison, Jefferson, and Monongalia counties.

West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh and State Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp are continuing to work with the local health departments in Cabell, Marion, Wayne, and Wood counties to determine whether or not to remove them from the hotspot list. However, none of these counties have been removed at this time.

The Order supports broad authority to the local health departments in the eight remaining hotspot counties and also:

  • Limits groups to a maximum of 5 people.
  • Directs ALL businesses to require employees to work from home to the maximum extent possible.
  • Directs the West Virginia National Guard to provide logistical support and services to assist county agencies.
  • Directs West Virginia State Police to assist with enforcement of local county orders.

Later this week, a new methodology will be released that will give the state additional flexibility to develop and implement more precise response plans that meet the needs of each county specifically, if a new hotspot were to develop.

All 55 West Virginia counties are still subject to all statewide restrictions, including the Governor’s new Safer At Home order, which goes into effect tomorrow, Monday, May 4, at 12:01 a.m.

Gov. Justice has directed his medical experts to continue to work closely with local health departments throughout West Virginia to ensure each county has the tools they need to continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Click here to view all Executive Orders and other actions taken by Gov. Justice to combat the spread of COVID-19 in West Virginia.For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.
