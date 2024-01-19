$5.7 million in grant awards for major water projects in three counties

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today the approval of two non-federal matching grants worth $5,707,500.00 million impacting Nicholas, Brooke, and Hancock counties.



“I could not be more proud to see funds delivered to such important projects,” Gov. Justice said. “Making sure West Virginians have access to clean water is a top priority of my administration, and I want to thank everyone making this possible, especially my Deputy Chief of Staff, Ann Urling, who led the way for this great work.”



Funds were awarded to the following:



Weirton Area Water Board — Hancock and Brooke Counties

The Governor’s Office provided $5,617,500 with $22,470,000 coming from the US Department of Environmental Protection for the project. The funding will be used to implement a project to upgrade the City of Weirton’s water treatment plant. These upgrades are expected to lead to an increase in the plant capacity from four million gallons per day to eight million gallons per day.



Nettie Leivasy Public Service District — Nicholas County

The Governor’s Office provided $90,000 with $360,000 coming from the US Department of Environmental Protection for the project. The funding will be used to replace a section of the water system in the Ward Road and McCutchen Lane areas of Canvas, Nicholas County. The water system replacement is needed due to insufficient pressures, water loss and lack of fire protection.