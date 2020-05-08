5/8 Morning Briefing

Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com

Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia

Updated: 5/8/2020

21 New Reported Cases

738 Reported Cases Recovered ( +22 )

Click here to view the list of current testing sites.

For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Governor Justice will hold a press briefing today (5/8) at 12 Noon

BECKLEY EVENTS/ SHADE TREE/ SMOOTH IMPRESSIONS CAR CLUB HOST ANOTHER CRUISE

Another neighborhood cruise this Saturday, May 9 – this one will be around the McLean Addition and Harper Road, and then Robert C. Byrd Drive – weather-permitting (no snow or rain during the afternoon). Interested car owners who wish to participate can line-up between 4:00 and 4:30 pm at Cross Point Church on Crescent Road (off of Harper Road between BB&T and CVS) – the church is behind BB&T. An additional, optional drive afterward may include circling a few streets around the Maxwell Hill community.

CONCORD HOSTS VIRTUAL GRADUATION THIS WEEKEND

Concord University will honor the Spring 2020 graduating class during a virtual commencement on Saturday, May 9, 2020. This format is being utilized due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming event will mark the 145th Spring Commencement for Concord and will feature a morning ceremony at 10 a.m. and an afternoon ceremony at 2 p.m. The ceremonies will be premiered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 9 on the CU YouTube Channel, Facebook, and the link that will be provided on Concord’s webpage (www.concord.edu).

MONEY STILL AVAILABLE TO SMALL BUSINESSES THROUGH THE PAYROLL PROTECTION ACT

Billions of dollars in potentially forgivable Payroll Protection Program capital remains available to small businesses and nonprofits to help provide eight weeks of payroll and certain overhead to keep workers employed. PPP laid out by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, is responsible for infusing billions of dollars of capital into small businesses nationwide and saving jobs.

SBA forgives the portion of Paycheck Protection loan proceeds used to cover the first eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities, and mortgage interest. Loan payments may be deferred for one year, and is retroactive from Feb. 15, 2020, so employers can rehire their recently laid-off employees through June 30, 2020.

Approved lenders can be found using the lender locater at https://www.sba.gov/document/support–paycheck-protection-program-participating-lenders. Forgiveness is based on the borrower maintaining or quickly rehiring employees while maintaining salaries and hours. PPP loans have a maturity of 2 years and an interest rate of 1%. A copy of the PPP borrower application form can be found at https://www.sba.gov/document/sba-form-2483-paycheck-protection-program-borrower-application-form.

THE MERCER COUNTY FAIR SCHEDULED FOR JULY 31ST AND AUGUST 1ST HAS BEEN CANCELLED

THE BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT IS POSTPONING HIRING AT THIS TIME

WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE IS HOLDING A VIRTUAL MARATHON March 16 & 17th to raise money for local food programs find out about FEED MORE IN 24 HERE

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Justice: West Virginia first state in the nation to begin testing all assisted living facility residents and staff for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia health leaders and other officials today for his latest daily press briefing regarding the State’s COVID-19 response.

WEST VIRGINIA LEADING NATION IN ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY TESTING

On Thursday, Gov. Justice announced that an effort to test all residents and staff members at every assisted living facility in West Virginia is underway.The action came after the Governor’s Executive Order yesterday made West Virginia the first state in the nation to require all-inclusive assisted living facility testing statewide. “I love it when I’m able to report to you over and over that West Virginia is the first in something,” Gov. Justice said. “We are setting a national example. People are paying attention to West Virginia and the fruits will be numerous as we go forward.” Last month, at the direction of Gov. Justice, West Virginia became the first state in the nation to require COVID-19 testing for all nursing home residents and staff statewide. In the time since several other states have begun to follow suit. “We had issues popping up in our nursing homes,” Gov. Justice said. “But then we – all West Virginians – we were proactive, we pushed the right buttons, we moved decisively and we moved fast and our numbers have gotten better. “The one thing that I’ve learned in all of the business work that I’ve done is that opportunity doesn’t stand there and look at you forever. You can’t study stuff to death. You can’t have 15 committees. Somebody’s got to make a decision. And we made the decision to test all the nursing homes, a good decision, we were the first state in the nation to do that. “When you’re the state that’s leading the way, it is good stuff. We led the way in being proactive and, by leading the way, we’ve produced incredible numbers.”

GOV. JUSTICE RECOGNIZES NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER

Also today, Gov. Justice observed the 2020 National Day of Prayer, asking all West Virginians to join him and First Lady Cathy Justice in praying for the safety of frontline workers and for the health and well-being of all West Virginians during this time.“If there is any day on the planet that we all need to gather and say prayers and try to ask the good Lord above to intervene, it’s today,” Gov. Justice said. “He’s in control, He’s watching after us, and He has especially watched after West Virginia. So we’ve just got to continue to ask and send up our prayers. So please join Cathy and I in prayer on this incredible day.”

GOVERNOR TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL DETAILS ABOUT PLAN FOR HATFIELD-MCCOY TRAIL

Additionally, Gov. Justice announced that he plans to announce new information tomorrow about the reopening of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, including the date and additional reopening guidelines.“That will be coming down the pike in the relatively short term,” Gov. Justice said. “I’m really happy that we’re going to be able to announce some good stuff in regard to the Hatfield-McCoy system.”

Week 2 of Gov. Justice’s reopening plan – West Virginia Strong – The Comeback – is now underway and announcements regarding Week 3 reopenings have been made. The Governor’s new Safer At Home order is also in effect. Click on the links to read more:

WEST VIRGINIA NATIONAL GUARD PROVIDES PPE TRAINING TO DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS

During today’s press conference, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG), highlighted a training session between the WVNG and the West Virginia Division of Highways that took place yesterday to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) training at their facility.”This partnership is exceptionally important so that all West Virginia state agencies workers can return feeling confident that their workplace has implemented safeguards and best practices to ensure a safe workplace,” Hoyer said. “At the Governor’s direction, we will work with all agencies in state government to prepare them for reopening in the safest manner possible.” Hoyer also added that during the month of May, West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (WVVOAD), Catholic Charities West Virginia, and West Virginia Council of Churches are sponsoring a food drive to support COVID-19 relief efforts. These organizations are urging all West Virginians that can, to donate canned and dry goods during this month. Anyone who is interested in donating can visit wvvoad.org or call 211 for a list of local food pantries. Click here to read more about all the WVNG’s response efforts

COVID-19 DATA UPDATE

Once again, Gov. Justice broke down statewide data on COVID-19, highlighting that West Virginia’s growth rate of positive tests increased slightly today. However, the Governor also pointed out that the state cumulative rate of positive tests decreased again.Additionally, the Governor pointed out that the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 continues to increase while the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to decrease. View the latest COVID-19 data at Coronavirus.wv.gov

UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS UPDATE

WorkForce West Virginia Acting Commissioner Scott Adkins provided an update today on efforts to support West Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic.As of yesterday, West Virginians who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits are able to apply for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation – a 13-week extension on unemployment benefits provided by the federal CARES Act. The additional weeks of benefits are available to individuals who have previously collected state and federal unemployment compensation but have exhausted those benefits. Applicants may apply for the extension at WorkForceWV.org. Adkins also provided a reminder that WorkForce West Virginia will begin paying Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits this Friday, May 8. These benefits are for individuals who normally aren’t eligible for regular unemployment compensation or extended benefits under state or federal law like self-employed workers. Additional unemployment claims continue to be processed as rapidly as possible.

WEST VIRGINIANS URGED TO PARTICIPATE IN CENSUS

Once again today, Gov. Justice asked all West Virginians to participate in the 2020 United States Census.“If you could, please, tell anyone and everyone you know to get counted,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s incredibly important for all of us to get counted.” Every West Virginian who does not respond to the Census represents a loss of $20,000 in federal funds over the next ten years for the state and its local communities. The funds can go toward things like healthcare, education, infrastructure, school lunch programs, and more. Be counted in minutes: 2020census.gov.