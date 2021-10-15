5k and Conference to be held at Appalachian Bible College

Mount Hope, WV – Appalachian Bible College invites the public to Missions Conference 2021, themed “Laying New Foundations: Going where the Gospel Isn’t.” Corporate sessions will be held Monday, October 25 (9:00 AM, 11:00 AM, 7:00 PM); Tuesday, October 26 (11:00 AM, 7:00 PM); and Wednesday, October 27 (11:00 AM) in Anderson Hall. Sessions will also be streamed at abc.edu/live.

Featured speakers will be Dan Anderson and Patrick Odle. Dan Anderson is the executive director for Brazil Gospel Fellowship Mission. Patrick Odle serves as the president for Baptist Mid-Missions.

As a fundraiser for conference expenses, ABC will hold the seventh annual Beautiful Feet 5k on Saturday, October 23. Registration and more information can be found at abc.edu/5k.