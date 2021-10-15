5k and Conference to be held at Appalachian Bible College

Mount Hope, WV – Appalachian Bible College invites the public to Missions Conference 2021, themed “Laying New Foundations: Going where the Gospel Isn’t.” Corporate sessions will be held Monday, October 25 (9:00 AM, 11:00 AM, 7:00 PM); Tuesday, October 26 (11:00 AM, 7:00 PM); and Wednesday, October 27 (11:00 AM) in Anderson Hall. Sessions will also be streamed at abc.edu/live.
Featured speakers will be Dan Anderson and Patrick Odle. Dan Anderson is the executive director for Brazil Gospel Fellowship Mission. Patrick Odle serves as the president for Baptist Mid-Missions.
As a fundraiser for conference expenses, ABC will hold the seventh annual Beautiful Feet 5k on Saturday, October 23. Registration and more information can be found at abc.edu/5k.
As West Virginia’s only accredited Bible College, Appalachian Bible College has been training men and women to serve in church-related ministries since 1950. ABC offers Bible Certificates, Associate of Arts, Bachelor of Arts, and Master of Arts programs, including online courses. The campus is located just north of Beckley, while an additional location serves inmates within Mount Olive Correctional Complex. Learn more at ABC.edu.