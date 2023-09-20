5th annual Oddities and Curiosities Fair planned for downtown Beckley

Beckley, WV -BEX is back with the 5th annual Oddities and Curiosities Fair! Join

us at Word Park in downtown Beckley, WV on September 23rd as we celebrate all

things curious, bizarre, peculiar, fantastic, extraordinary, offbeat, and eclectic. This

year’s event will feature an open-air marketplace, wandering performers, mystics,

readers, tellers, live music, interactive installations, film screenings, a ghost hunt by

Haunted Beckley, and our third annual Official Costume Contest! The festivities

commence at 6:30 PM and go until 10:00 PM. As always, BEX Oddities is a FREE

ADMISSION event. The Ghost Hunt led by Haunted Beckley is $20 per ticket. Go to

Haunted Beckley Facebook page for tickets or call 304.228.1851.

Formed in 2019 by a small group of community leaders and artists (known collectively

as BEX), were inspired to create BEX Arts Week to provide unique art experiences for

Beckley, WV and the surrounding area. BEX Arts Week is typically held annually in July

and offers workshops, live performances, immersive art installations, and events

throughout Beckley/Raleigh, WV located in southern West Virginia. BEX Oddities &

Curiosities is used as an annual fundraiser for the following years BEX Arts Week

programming!

https://fb.me/e/3anu8AvGI