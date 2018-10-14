6 West Virginia vs. Iowa State | 2018 CFB Highlights

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
Iowa State upsets a top-10 opponent for a second straight year, knocking off #6 West Virginia in dominant fashion, 30-14.
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
Game Information ➤
Final Score ➤ 30-16 Cyclones
Line ➤ West Virginia -4.5
Location ➤ Ames, IA
Start Time ➤ 7:00 PM EST
Attendance ➤ 56,629
Date ➤ October 13, 2018
Coverage ➤ FS1
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
Patreon ➤ https://www.patreon.com/hylights
Enjoy our content? Feel free to become a patron on our Patreon page!
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
Twitter ➤ @CFBKings
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
🎥 Subscribers When Uploaded | 8,761
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
I do not own any of the footage included in this video. All rights go to their rightful owner(s). Video is not monetized. For entertainment purposes only.
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀