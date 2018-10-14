620 AM • 101.1 FM
#6 West Virginia vs. Iowa State | 2018 CFB Highlights

Iowa State upsets a top-10 opponent for a second straight year, knocking off #6 West Virginia in dominant fashion, 30-14.
Game Information ➤

Final Score ➤ 30-16 Cyclones
Line ➤ West Virginia -4.5
Location ➤ Ames, IA
Start Time ➤ 7:00 PM EST
Attendance ➤ 56,629
Date ➤ October 13, 2018
Coverage ➤ FS1
