7 Brew Coffee Cuts Ribbon In Beckley.

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WWNR) – 7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee concept which boasts over 250 stands across the country, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its first stand in West Virginia, in the Bypass Plaza Shopping Center on Robert C Byrd Drive.

“Seven is the biblical number for perfection and we believe that we sell a perfect cup of coffee,” said Turner Garza, Regional Manager of 7 Brew Beckley. “We do have more than just coffee. We have tea, energy, smoothies, shakes, all of that kind of stuff. But we really pride ourselves on kind of that genuine interaction and cultivating kindness through those interactions.”

“And you’ll see it from the second that you drive in. You know, the music’s playing, there’s people smiling, there’s people sometimes dancing and jumping around. And we think that in, you know, two minutes we can really impact our customer stays for the better.”

Striving to serve as a good community partner, the 7 Brew team presented a check for $2,000 to the Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center. Representatives from Just For Kids attended the ceremony to accept the donation.

“We depend on donations, we depend on contributions,” said Just For Kids Operations Coordinator Ria Mitchell. “And so for something like this, it means the world to us, but it also means the world to the kids that we serve. Every little penny counts. We are very grateful for the contributions that you guys have made to us, so thank you very much.”

“We pride ourselves on really diving deep into our community and getting to learn about like the community partners and organizations that are super, super impactful,” said Garza. “And just for kids was one that we identified and we decided to donate a little over 2,000 dollars.”

7 Brew Coffee is open from 5:30am to 10:00pm Sunday thru Thursday, and till 11:00pm Friday and Saturday. This coming Saturday is swag day, when customers who purchase a large coffee can get a free t-shirt.