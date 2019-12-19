24.4 F
‘90210’ actress AnnaLynne McCord says she discovered repressed memories of sexual abuse in her youth

By WWNR
Former “90210” actress AnnaLynne McCord said she discovered repressed memories of being sexually abused in her youth.

The 31-year-old actress says the abuse rushed to the forefront of her memory after undergoing an experimental stress-relief technique.

She told Us Weeklythat she remembered repressed memories about being sexually abused prior to age 11 as a result of the therapy.

‘90210’ ACTRESS ANNALYNNE MCCORD CLAIMS SOUTHWEST AIRLINES DISCRIMINATED AGAINST HER GAY FRIENDS

“I remembered,” she told the outlet. “And my whole life changed.”

McCord reportedly went to a licensed clinical psychologist and certified EMDR specialist to help her relieve stress and have a better relationship with her own mind and body.

“I told my doctor, ‘I’ve fixed myself from my neck to my head,’” she explained. “’I changed my mindset. I’ve found forgiveness and love.’ But I still had cycles in my life where I’d pull in negative energy and bad sexual experiences.”

McCord described remembering the abuse as “a frozen image” in her mind that she eventually couldn’t ignore.

ANNALYNNE MCCORD: ‘I’M A SEXY WOMAN’

“I’m being slammed in the face with blackness,” she said. “My clothes are down, it’s not good.”

She eventually realized that the images she saw were memories of her own abuse.

“It went on for years,” she said. “Up until I was 11. And then I have a memory, just a singled-out incident, that felt like I was a little bit older than 11.”

AnnaLynne McCord attends The Kate Somerville Clinic's 15th Anniversary Party at The Kate Somerville Clinic on October 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

AnnaLynne McCord attends The Kate Somerville Clinic’s 15th Anniversary Party at The Kate Somerville Clinic on October 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
(Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

The outlet reports that, since the revelation, McCord noted that she’s been receiving support from Together1Heart, an organization whose goal is to end human trafficking. After becoming president of the group a decade ago, she is now able to turn to it for help after her traumatic realization.

“If I’m hoping to heal from violent energy, I can’t do that by responding with more violent or angry energy. I am love, and I’m [a] storm. We’re here to break cycles and break chains,” she concluded.



'90210' actress AnnaLynne McCord says she discovered repressed memories of sexual abuse in her youth

