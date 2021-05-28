A Busy Weekend Is Planned For Area Car Enthusiasts.

Warren Ellison talks with Shade Tree Car Club’s Stephanie French.

If Mother Nature permits, Saturday will be a busy day for local car clubs. The Shade Tree Car Club is hosting a fundraiser for the Summers County Fire Department. Secretary-Treasurer Stephanie French says it’s a chance for them to show appreciation for first responders. Drivers will meet at the Shady Spring High School on Hinton Road at 10am Saturday. A fire truck from the Jumping Branch Nimitz Volunteer Fire Department will lead them down the mountain to Hinton, where the car show will be held at the Lifeline Church on Stokes Drive. The registration fee is $15.00, with all proceeds benefitting the Summers County Fire Department. Food vendors will also be on hand. The car show is sponsored by RT Rogers Oil Company. In case of inclement weather Saturday, the event will be rescheduled. Follow www.facebook.com/shadetree.carclub.1 or www.facebook.com/stephanie.french.1428 for more information.

Saturday afternoon, Beckley Events will host its final neighborhood car cruise of May as part of the Rhododendron Festival. Cars will line up at Park Middle School between 4:00pm and 4:30pm. They’ll circle the neighborhood before heading to the Beckley Intermodal Gateway on Neville Street. Two free concerts will be held on the plaza. At 5:30pm there will be a Motown Revue concert by the How Great Thou Art Theater Group, followed by a concert of 80’s music by Quiet Enough at 6:30pm. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/beckleyevents.