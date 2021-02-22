A Conversation with – Raleigh County Prevention Coalition- Dee Sizemore

Beckley, WV

Lola Rizer

The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition is looking to eradicate drug and opioid abuse in Southern West Virginia. The organizations President Dee Sizemore says that they are constantly looking for partnerships with a way to get messages and resources out to those battling drug and alcohol addiction. They also provide help to the community along the way. One of the major projects that they have are the blessing boxes that are across at the Beckley and Raleigh County areas. The boxes provide staples (non-perishable food items), information on resources, as well as personal products for those in need.



The pandemic has made it very difficult for them to meet in person and to do a lot of the in-person Outreach that they would normally do. But they have found a way to still be able to connect with and support those who are going through drug rehabilitation with various types of support. In “A conversation with…..” we visit with Dee Sizemore, President of the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition. She shares more about what the program is, who they’re trying to reach, and how you could be involved.

Listen Here:

Dee says that a successful fight against drug and opioid abuse involves everyone in the community.

To find out more, you can contact the coalition with the information below

raleighprevention@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/Raleigh-County-Prevention-Coalition-101077125249638/?ref=page_internal

Mission: facilitate community partnerships, increase capacity for substance abuse prevention education, and increase awareness about wellness through implementation of research based programs, environmental strategies and community outreach.