A Grand Opening For The Boba Street Cafe.
Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – A grand opening was held Friday for the Boba Street Cafe, located inside Notoriously Morbid in the Beckley Bypass Plaza. It specializes in Boba Tea, a drink created in Taiwan in the 1980s. The tea is mixed with milk or fruits and topped off with chewy tapioca pearls. The cafe is run in partnership with Kobe Asian Fusion of Fayetteville.
“We had known them previously,” said Kobe Asian Fusion owner Justin Morris, “and the reason we decided to work with them is they were creative people and hard working and we see eye to eye on a lot of things and they seemed like the perfect partner.”
“We have a lot of different things, we have something for everyone, you can create your own, choose your fave, whether it be milk tea, black tea, whatever you like. We sell lemonade, green tea based beverages. We have gourmet treats, gourmet candy, chocolate, we have cookies by Sugar Attack Cookie Company, brownies, a little something for everyone.”
Notoriously Morbid has been in business since 2013 and sells cosmetics with a gothic twist, including shadows, lipsticks and face products, alternative or goth clothing, shoes and accessories, books, collectables and other items.
“Everybody’s really showed up for it and supported it and we’ve had a ton of business since it opened,” said Hannah Coffman, a production assistant with Notoriusly Morbid. “It’s really nice to see all of the people in Beckley appreciate something like this opening. It’s a little bit intimidating openng a new place in a small town.”
So come on out to the Boba Street Cafe and get something delicious to drink and eat and shop at
Notoriously Morbid for cosmetics and items to embrace your beautiful darkness.
