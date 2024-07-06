A “Lovely Day” Is Planned For Uptown Beckley Saturday.

The 4th Annual Bill Withers Music Festival will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2024, from 12 noon to 5 pm, at the Bill Withers Plaza which is located on top of the Beckley Intermodal Gateway, on Neville Street in Beckley. The festival will celebrate our hometown musical legend with music, booths, food vendors, and activities. Key features of the festival will include:

-Eight musical acts who have been inspired by Bill Withers’ music will be showcased during the afternoon. Talented West Virginia musicians will perform many of Withers’ hit songs along with other music.

Tentative Music Schedule (approximate times – may need to be adjusted somewhat depending on setup):

Noon – 12:10 – Welcome

12:15 – 12:45 – HGTA Theatre Group

12:50 – 1:10 – New Gospel Singaleers

1:30 – 2:00 – Jim Snyder

2:10– 2:40 – Lady D & MI$$ION

3:15 – 3:50 – Creek Don’t Rise

4:00 – 4:20 – Untrained Professionals

4:20 – 5:00 – Aristotle Jones

-Winners of the Lovely Day Youth Art, Music, & Essay/Poetry Contest will be recognized and presented with awards during the 1 pm hour.

-Several booths have been reserved by organizations and vendors.

-The festival is sponsored by the Coal Heritage Authority, City of Beckley, and Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

-The Bill Withers Committee is excited to celebrate reaching the statue fundraising goal needed to send the Bill Withers Statue to be bronzed and hopes that the statue will be ready to install at the plaza during this fall.

The community and visitors are invited to attend this free event to celebrate Bill Withers, our Grammy-winning Hall of Famer who grew up in our area. He is known for his timeless songs including Lean on Me, Lovely Day, Ain’t No Sunshine, Just the Two of Us, and Grandma’s Hands.