A New Plaque Celebrates Beckley’s “Salvation Wall”

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – On Tuesday, members of the Raleigh County Historical Society dedicated a plaque honoring Beckley’s “Salvation Wall.” The stone wall got its name when it stopped a major fire from destroying businesses on Main Street.

The fire started in the early morning hours of April 14th, 1912 in a furniture store on the corner of Heber and Neville Streets. Because most buildings at the time were made of wood, the fire quickly spread, destroying some 40 businesses. However, the fire was blocked by the stone wall of the old Bank Of Raleigh building, preventing it from spreading onto Main Street and destroying businesses there.

Tom Sopher, President of the Raleigh County Historical Society, says the fire led the city to create codes establishing that all buildings built in the downtown area be made out of stone or masonry, meaning there would be no more wooden structures.

The plaque honoring the Salvation Wall is located on Main Street next to the Raleigh County Judicial Center. Part of the original stone wall can be seen next to it.