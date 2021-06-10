A Tennessee man arrested in Beckley on drug charges

BECKLEY,WV-(WWNR) A Tennessee man has been arrested in Beckley on drug charges. 46 year old Mario Ward of Memphis, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as possession with intent to deliver for fentanyl, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamine.

Members of the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, assisted by members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, executed a search warrant pursuant to an investigation conducted on Frostbite Lane in the area of Raleigh. As a result approximately 2 lbs. of Methamphetamine was seized along with approximately 850 doses of Fentanyl, 1,020 doses of Heroin, and over 3lbs of Marijuana along with a handgun and almost $7,000 in cash. The approximate street value of drugs seized is $170,000.

Ward was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver: Heroin, Possession with Intent to Deliver: Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Deliver: Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Deliver: Marijuana, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force is composed of personnel from the Beckley City Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.