Tuesday, October 15, 2019 1:41am

Aaron Rodgers works magic, lifts Packers without two top receivers – Green Bay Packers Blog

GREEN BAY, Wis. — How much longer can Aaron Rodgers keep doing this with smoke and mirrors — if that’s what you can call the collection of receivers the Green Bay Packers had by the end of things on Monday night against the Detroit Lions?

A week after the Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys with four completions — four — to receivers (the first time they’ve won a game with so few catches by wideouts in 18 years), they did it to the Lions, beating them 23-22 on Mason Crosby’s 23-yard field goal as time expired. Green Bay did it without Davante Adams (missed his second straight game, turf toe) and without Geronimo Allison (left the game in third quarter, head injury).

That’s two of their three starting receivers.

They did it with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and a couple of receivers you probably had never heard of.

One of them, Darrius Shepherd, nearly cost them the game with a fourth-quarter drop at the Lions’ 1-yard line that turned into an interception.

The other, Allen Lazard, helped them win the game.

Lazard, who came in with one career NFL catch for 7 yards (Week 17 of last season), had all four of his catches in the fourth quarter. Among them, a 35-yard touchdown catch and three catches on the drive that set up the game-winning field goal.

“With Devante out and Geronimo goes down, we finally get Allen in the game, and that’s what he does,” Rodgers told ESPN’s Lisa Salters after the game. “He’s been doing it in practice a bunch. Good to see him finally get an opportunity to make some big plays.”

Yes, the Packers are going to need Adams back sooner rather than later, but at 5-1 and with a winnable home game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday at Lambeau Field, perhaps they can get by like this for another week.

Promising trend: For the third straight week, the Packers had a player go for 100 yards of total offense in the first half. And it has been three different players. Running back Jamaal Williams (107 yards — 79 rushing and 28 receiving) did it against the Lions after Aaron Jones (114) did it in Week 5 against the Cowboys and Adams (158) in Week 4 against the Eagles.



