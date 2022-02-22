ABC Announces New Administrator

Mount Hope, WV – Appalachian Bible College welcomes Caleb Frink as Vice President for Development. Frink graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from ABC before entering youth ministry. He has spent the past ten years as a student ministries pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church in Vienna, West Virginia.

Frink’s roots run deep at ABC; his parents, grandparents, and several cousins are alumni. He met his wife, Danae, while both were students. They now have four children.

“Since my graduation from ABC in 2009 I have continued to love this school and the ministry it provides to equip servants,” Frink said. “I am so excited to lead the Development Division through God’s strength and guidance, and to be an active part of the ministry of ABC.”

“My desire is to facilitate, equip and enable the excellent people already in place in the Development Division in such a way that we can bring more future servants to the school, raise awareness in the community and in churches of the wonderful ministry of ABC, and build meaningful relationships with ABC alumni, strengthening their ties with the school.”

Dr. Daniel Anderson, president of ABC, commented, “I’m thankful for the Lord’s leading Caleb and Danae to join our team of missionaries. Caleb’s ministry background is well suited to serve as our Vice President for Development through his years of church ministry, through his active engagement with ABC since graduating, and through his past service as an Alumni Representative on our Board of Directors. My greatest joy is the humble confidence that he has in God’s directing him to serve in this important task.”

As West Virginia’s only accredited Bible College, Appalachian Bible College has been training men and women to serve in church-related ministries since 1950. ABC offers Bible Certificates, Associate of Arts, Bachelor of Arts, and Master of Arts programs, including online courses. The campus is located just north of Beckley, while an additional location serves inmates within Mount Olive Correctional Complex. Learn more at ABC.edu.