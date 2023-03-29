ABC announces scholarship to cover 100% of tuition

Mount Hope, WV – In a live online announcement on March 27, Appalachian Bible College unveiled a scholarship for new students beginning this fall. The BIG Scholarship, combined with federal Pell Grant, will completely cover tuition costs for full-time resident students in their first year at ABC. For the 2023-24 academic year, that adds up to a minimum $16,280 in aid per student.

Dr. Daniel Anderson, college president, explained that BIG stands for Biblically Inspiring Godliness. “We have one primary purpose: we want to help students be godly in a world that desperately needs Jesus. We believe that training in God’s Word is foundational to being able to do that—a life built upon the Bible.

“BIG is a great financial scholarship and we’re thrilled that we’re able to offer this, but it is far more than money. It’s about life. My concern is not so much about what a person is going to do but about what a person is going to be. A foundation on the Word of God is essential.”

According to director of financial aid Laura Martin, additional aid will also be available for other expenses such as room and board, including state aid like West Virginia’s Promise scholarship.

Michael Rowe, vice president for business, clarified that there are no strings attached. “We’re not asking you to commit to four years. We’re not going to make you wash the dishes. Financial aid for returning students is not being reduced, either. In fact, we just announced to our current students that we are actually increasing our core scholarships for returning students this fall, as well.”

The first step to take advantage of the new financial aid package is to apply online at abc.edu/apply. More information about the scholarship can be found at abc.edu/big.

As West Virginia’s only accredited Bible College, Appalachian Bible College has been training men and women to serve in church-related ministries since 1950. ABC offers Bible Certificates, Associate of Arts, Bachelor of Arts, and Master of Arts programs, including online courses. The campus is located just north of Beckley, while an additional location serves inmates within Mount Olive Correctional Complex.