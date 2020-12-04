44 F
Beckley
Friday, December 4, 2020 4:38pm

ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ called out for letting Julia Louis-Dreyfus promote event to benefit GA Dems

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



ABC’s “Good Morning America” is being criticized for “bias in broad daylight” for a segment promoting a progressive group electing Democrats in the Georgia Senate runoff, Fox News contributor Joe Concha said Friday.

“Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus promoted a table read this Sunday of an episode from the show for an event supporting Democrats in the January race and co-host George Stephanopoulos encouraged viewers to get tickets, as Steve Guest, the GOP Rapid Response director, pointed out on Twitter.

“It’s so 2020 that a national broadcast network would allow a staunch Trump critic like Elaine from ‘Seinfeld,’ Julia Louis-Dreyfus, to go on national TV, GMA, millions of viewers and do a get-out-the-vote campaign for Democrats in Georgia,” Concha told “America’s Newsroom.”

CNN HAS BEEN ‘OVERWHELMINGLY BIASED’ AGAINST TRUMP: JOE CONCHA

Louis-Dreyfus told GMA “Veep” ended because “it was impossible to compete with the Trump White House,” teasing that “now with more of a normal human being,” referring to President-elect Joe Biden headed to the White House, the show might return.

Concha wondered if there would be a segment from a Republican celebrity like James Woods, John Voight, or Kristy Swanson in the coming days.

“Here we have the -isms shifting. Journalism to activism and it’s bias in broad daylight,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Georgians,” Concha concluded, “don’t like it when outsiders come into their state and tell them how to think and how to vote, and all the money in the world and all the celebrities in the world ain’t gonna change much on that premise.”



Source link

Recent Articles

ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ called out for letting Julia Louis-Dreyfus promote event to benefit GA Dems

News WWNR -
0
ABC's "Good Morning America" is being criticized for "bias in broad daylight" for a segment promoting a progressive group electing Democrats in the...
Read more

Sergiño Dest says ‘it is my time’ at Barcelona

News WWNR -
0
Amid the turmoil at Barcelona, United States defender Sergiño Dest has found his patch to flourish.The former Ajax player arrived in the aftermath...
Read more

The Historic Capital Rotation Is Continuing

Money WWNR -
0
The Historic Capital Rotation Is Continuing Source link
Read more

Hannity interviews anti-Trump protesters in London

News WWNR -
0
Hannity hits the streets of London to interview people protesting President Trump's visit; reaction from Sebastian Gorka and Daniel Hoffman. FOX News Channel (FNC) is...
Read more

Virginia school district to spend nearly $450G on building name changes amid coronavirus pandemic

News WWNR -
0
A Virginia school district voted to change the names of a few schools at a cost nearing half a million dollars -- a...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Sergiño Dest says ‘it is my time’ at Barcelona

WWNR -
0
Amid the turmoil at Barcelona, United States defender Sergiño Dest has found his patch to flourish.The former Ajax player arrived in the aftermath...
Read more
Money

The Historic Capital Rotation Is Continuing

WWNR -
0
The Historic Capital Rotation Is Continuing Source link
Read more
video
News

Hannity interviews anti-Trump protesters in London

WWNR -
0
Hannity hits the streets of London to interview people protesting President Trump's visit; reaction from Sebastian Gorka and Daniel Hoffman. FOX News Channel (FNC) is...
Read more
News

Virginia school district to spend nearly $450G on building name changes amid coronavirus pandemic

WWNR -
0
A Virginia school district voted to change the names of a few schools at a cost nearing half a million dollars -- a...
Read more
News

‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers concerned over Pat Sajak’s recent ‘feisty’ behavior: He ‘clearly hates his job’

WWNR -
0
Pat Sajak left dozens of  “Wheel of Fortune” fans mystified on Thursday night after the longtime host clapped back at a contestant for the...
Read more
News

Sally Pipes: Officials ignore their own stay-at-home COVID-19 restrictions — it’s infuriating

WWNR -
0
Many elected officials have told Americans for months to stay home and forego everything from religious gatherings and team sports to holiday dinners...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap