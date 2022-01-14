ACA Health Insurance Open Enrollment Ends Saturday 1/15

WV only has a few more days to take advantage of ACA Coverage for 2022

Charleston, WV -The Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Open Enrollment deadline is fast approaching – West Virginians have until Saturday, January 15th to enroll in the Health Insurance Marketplace. If someone misses the Open Enrollment period, they may not be able to get coverage again until 2023. West Virginia Navigator encourages residents to enroll as soon as possible to take advantage of Marketplace coverage that, in most cases, is priced lower than it has been in several years.

The Marketplace is offered to anyone who is not eligible for insurance through Medicare, Medicaid, or employer-based insurance. Enrollment is already up nationally at an all-time high with 13.8 million people getting much needed health coverage. Changes from the American Rescue Plan are making it much easier for West Virginians to get affordable coverage. In fact, the number of consumers getting coverage for $10 or less per month after tax credits has nearly doubled. Even most high-income earners will now be able to qualify for the lower-cost plans.

Even with the historic enrollment numbers, there are still a lot of West Virginians who are going without health insurance. WV Navigator is encouraging anyone eligible to check into the marketplace – even if they have checked in on it before. “Most people will be able to qualify for substantially lower costs this year if they get their insurance on the Marketplace,” said Jeremy Smith, program director for WV Navigator. “We are really urging people to look at the new plans and prices that are being released this year. In a lot of cases, the plans are more affordable than we have ever seen. Even if you have looked into insurance on the Marketplace in past years and were not very happy, you should definitely look into it again this year.” Smith says getting help signing up is important, as many people are overwhelmed by the options or may not realize how to shop for affordable health coverage.

WV Navigator is a federally funded, non-profit organization that helps families and other underserved communities gain access to health coverage options through the Marketplace, Medicaid, or CHIP. They can assist with enrollment applications and help consumers receive financial assistance through HealthCare.gov. WV Navigator can assist people over the phone or in their offices in Charleston, Martinsburg, Fairmont, and Huntington. In addition, enrollment events will be held in Bridgeport, Martinsburg, and Charleston next week leading up to the Saturday deadline.

Consumers enrolling in a plan on HealthCare.gov are guaranteed to receive comprehensive coverage, with no pre-existing condition exclusions or markups. All plans cover essential benefits, including doctor and hospital visits, prescription drugs, mental health treatment, and maternity care. In addition, consumers receive free preventive care services, such as immunizations and health screenings. Testing and treatment of COVID-19 are considered essential health benefits and are covered by all HealthCare.gov plans.