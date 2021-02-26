ACA Navigator is Here to Assist WV Residents Who Are Missing Heath Insurance.

by: Erin Stone

Beckley, WV (WWNR) -2/26/2021 – Jeremy Smith the Program Director at WV Navigator sat down with us to explain the purpose and process of ACA Navigator. His team of Health Insurance Navigators works diligently with our local community to ensure that families don’t go without or have a lapse in coverage.

Each Health Insurance Navigator on staff goes through annual training programs to ensure they are up to date on all new information to provide the best possible plans. Plans range greatly so more people are finding themselves qualified when last year they may not have been.

With the open enrollment period, which started Feb. 15 – May 15, the WV Navigator is going to be busy with families looking at new plans, and all are encouraged to set up appointments as quickly as possible.

Jeremy Smith, Program Director said “We know that people may have lost insurance this year by dealing with a layoff or losing their job and people may not or never had to shop for health insurance before on a marketplace. I want to make sure that people know that this is a good option for them. And they can reach out to us. And we can explain everything.

“What most people don’t realize is that the majority of people qualify for financial help that helps pay for the insurance plan that they pick. In fact, more the 8 out of 10 people last year qualified for the monthly subsidy that helps pay for your plan. Even if you have checked in the past, the plans and prices change every year and it’s going to go off of your current situation.”

Mr. Smith says that the best way to get in contact with ACA Navigator is to call them directly to set up an appointment at 304-356-5834. Their offices are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm. You can also visit their website to learn more at acanavigator.com