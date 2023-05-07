Accelerated bridge deck replacement project to begin Sunday, May 7, 2023, near Bluestone

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Parkways Authority will begin construction on an Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement project at mile marker 16.93 northbound near the Bluestone Travel Plaza beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023. The project is scheduled to be completed by 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023.



The project will utilize concrete deck panels fabricated off-site to greatly speed up construction and minimize inconvenience to the traveling public.



“Due to the volume of traffic the West Virginia Turnpike has daily, it is imperative that disruption of traffic is always as minimal as possible,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority.



Construction is expected to take seven days using the ABC method as opposed to up to six months for conventional on-site construction. “The contractors work 24-7 for those seven days,” Miller said. “It’s pretty impressive.”



During construction one lane of travel will be open with a 16-foot lane restriction. Patrons should plan for delays during peak traffic hours.



The Parkways Authority schedules several accelerated bridge projects every year. The method costs a little more, but with such high traffic volumes on the West Virginia Turnpike, the Parkways Authority can’t tie up traffic on the Turnpike for lengthy construction projects if faster alternatives are available.